Kate Middleton went to family therapy with brother James to help him battle depression

Kate Middleton's brother James reveals she helped his recovery from depression. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge offered sisterly support by attending mental health sessions with him during his recovery.

Kate Middleton's brother James has opened up about his struggle with depression, revealing his royal sister attended family therapy to help him overcome suicidal thoughts.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, was present at the mental health sessions throughout the entrepreneur's tough recovery, along with dad Michael, 70, mum Carole, 64, and older sister Pippa, 36.

James Middleton opened up about his struggle with depression. Picture: Getty

The 32-year-old, who opened up about his disorders in a candid interview with the Daily Telegraph, addressed the "dark and miserable place" he found himself in and revealed the mother-of-three played a key role in his healing process.

When asked whether any of his family went to cognitive behavioural therapy alongside him, he told the paper: “All of them. Not necessarily at the same time, but either individually and [sometimes] together."

Kate attended family therapy sessions with her brother James. Picture: Getty

James revealed he suffers with depression, attention deficit disorder (ADD) and dyslexia and has found it incredibly difficult to be honest about how his mental issues affect him.

He explained: "The fact is, no matter what experience someone has, your family members are the hardest people (to talk to)."

"I couldn't do anything. I couldn't sleep, I couldn't read a book, I couldn't watch a film, I couldn't eat. If I ate something it just sat there.

"I was just like, 'What am I meant to do?' I was better off in my own company, so I didn’t have the additional worry of someone thinking, 'What’s wrong with him?' I removed myself from everything."

Sister Pippa has also been a huge support to James. Picture: Getty

The Duchess' youngest sibling also admitted he contemplated suicide at times, but believes he wouldn't have actually gone through with the deed.

Despite the difficult period in his life, James said that his supportive family and friends are "delighted" by the way he's progressing now – he's even "pinching" himself "to feel how lucky he is".

"The way I was a couple of years ago was about as far the other end of the scale as it could be," he added.

James recently became engaged to his French girlfriend Alizee Thevenet after a year of dating.

The smitten couple announced their happy news on Instagram earlier this week with a smiling snap of the two cuddled up in the Lake District.

He said that he's very much looking forward to settling down with his soon-to-be wife and his beloved dogs, one of which he credited specifically for helping him get to a brighter headspace.

James now works for charity Pets As Therapy in a bid to spread the message far and wide that animals can help people struggling with mental health issues.

His touching interview comes just days after his sister Kate, brother-in-law Prince William, and extended family members Meghan Markle and Prince Harry teamed up to launch mental health initiative Every Mind Matters.

The NHS resource has been created to provide help, support and advice to people struggling with stress, depression, and more.

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123, pop into a local Samaritans branch, or visit www.samaritans.org.