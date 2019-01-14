Who is James Middleton? Girlfriend, Instagram and battle with depression uncovered

James Middleton is the younger brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Kate and Pippa Middleton's brother recently made his Instagram public

We have wonderful news for anyone who fancies themselves as (sort of) marrying into the royal family - James Middleton's Instagram is public, so you can now spend your days stalking his photos and imagining your lives together.

Unfortunately, though, James is seemingly loved-up with his girlfriend. But what does he do? What's his story? Let's find out more about him.

(Disclaimer: not to be confused with James Middleton off of ITV reality show Survival Of The Fittest. That is an entirely separate James Middleton.)

Who is James Middleton? What age is he?

James Middleton, 31, is the youngest brother of Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge.

What is James Middleton's job?

James is a businessman and owner of novelty marshmallow company Boomf.

He also runs bespoke sweet delivery service the Cake Kit Company, which has created cakes for the likes of Jigsaw and Ralph Lauren.

The businessman also registered three more companies - Nice Cakes, Nice Wine and Nice Group London.

What's James Middleton's Instagram name and handle?

James Middleton recently shocked us all by making his 'gram public again. And if you're a big fan of dogs, you'll be a BIG fan of his feed.

His Insta is littered with pics of his pet pooches, selfies of him on various holidays, and one adorable snap of him cradling a teeny tiny bird.

You can join his 104k followers by searching @jmidy.

Who is James Middleton's girlfriend?

James has been on/off with Dancing On Ice star Donna Air, 38, for around four years.

Donna has a daughter, Freya, 13, from a previous relationship with Damian Aspinall, a multimillionaire conservationist.

They sparked rumours they were firmly back on during last night's (13 January 2019) episode of Dancing On Ice as he was seen supporting her from the audience.

James Middleton and Donna Air at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

James Middleton's battle with depression

James has been open about his mental health struggles, opening up about suffering from 'cancer' of depression in an editorial for the Daily Mail.

He revealed that he had to get his GP to speak to his family about it as he couldn't face doing so himself, after they had become increasingly worried for his welfare in 2016/17. He said: “I’d given my GP permission to talk to my family...

James Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton. Picture: Getty

“At that stage I couldn’t talk to them and wanted an independent and objective professional to explain what was wrong with me... those who are closest to you are the hardest to speak to... That’s why I withdrew from them, repelled their well-intentioned advice and finally stopped answering their calls and texts.”

He continued that though he was "richly blessed" to lead a privileged life, he still suffered from depression that made him feel "like a complete failure".