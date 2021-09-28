Breaking News

Kate Middleton No Time To Die premiere outfit: Everything she wore from dress to jewellery

We've got a complete run-down of Kate Middleton's look. Picture: Getty/Jenny Packham

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, looked phenomenal in a gold Jenny Packham gown as she attended the world premiere of No Time To Die in London.

Kate Middleton, 39, joined her husband Prince William, also 39, at the premiere of new James Bond film No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked glamorous in a bedazzled gold gown, complete with a flattering V-neck and cape detail.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show with her impressive look, which has been branded a 'favourite' by her fans.

From her dress, to accessories and jewellery, here's everything you need to know about the look.

Kate Middleton wore a Jenny Packham gown for the No Time To Die premiere. Picture: Getty

The dress

Kate Middleton's gorgeous gown is by Jenny Packham, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers.

The dress appears to be a bespoke gown, but looks to be modelled off the Embellished Margot Gown, on sale at Harrods for a whopping £2,800.

It appears Kate had the shape changed slightly, adding bold shoulders and a cape at the back.

Kate Middleton's dress appears to be a bespoke gown based on this Jenny Packham piece. Picture: Harrods/Jenny Packham

The jewellery

To accessorise, Kate kept it simple and let the dress make the statement.

She opted to not carry a clutch bag – a very odd choice for the Duchess of Cambridge – and to wear very little jewellery.

The royal beauty chose not to wear a necklace, but instead a statement earring.

Kate's earrings are the bespoke crystal and pearl disc earrings by O’Nitaa Catherine.

This isn't the first time we've seen Kate wearing the stunning earrings as they made their debut during her 2019 tour of Pakistan with William.

Kate Middleton re-wore a pair of bespoke crystal and pearl disc earrings by O’Nitaa Catherine. Picture: Getty

Hair & makeup

Kate has never been one for over-the-top makeup looks, or hair styles for that matter, which means she struck a perfect balance for the premiere.

In order for people to appreciate the dress in all its glory, Kate wore her hair up in an intricate but also simple do.

The Duchess of Cambridge's makeup was also perfection, with a subtle smoky eye created using copper shades, a thin eyeliner and long lashes to finish off.

Kate Middleton's hair and makeup complimented the look. Picture: Getty

