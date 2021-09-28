Breaking News

Kate Middleton No Time To Die premiere outfit: Everything she wore from dress to jewellery

28 September 2021, 20:07

We've got a complete run-down of Kate Middleton's look
We've got a complete run-down of Kate Middleton's look. Picture: Getty/Jenny Packham
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, looked phenomenal in a gold Jenny Packham gown as she attended the world premiere of No Time To Die in London.

Kate Middleton, 39, joined her husband Prince William, also 39, at the premiere of new James Bond film No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked glamorous in a bedazzled gold gown, complete with a flattering V-neck and cape detail.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stole the show with her impressive look, which has been branded a 'favourite' by her fans.

From her dress, to accessories and jewellery, here's everything you need to know about the look.

Kate Middleton wore a Jenny Packham gown for the No Time To Die premiere
Kate Middleton wore a Jenny Packham gown for the No Time To Die premiere. Picture: Getty

The dress

Kate Middleton's gorgeous gown is by Jenny Packham, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers.

The dress appears to be a bespoke gown, but looks to be modelled off the Embellished Margot Gown, on sale at Harrods for a whopping £2,800.

It appears Kate had the shape changed slightly, adding bold shoulders and a cape at the back.

Kate Middleton's dress appears to be a bespoke gown based on this Jenny Packham piece
Kate Middleton's dress appears to be a bespoke gown based on this Jenny Packham piece. Picture: Harrods/Jenny Packham

The jewellery

To accessorise, Kate kept it simple and let the dress make the statement.

She opted to not carry a clutch bag – a very odd choice for the Duchess of Cambridge – and to wear very little jewellery.

The royal beauty chose not to wear a necklace, but instead a statement earring.

Kate's earrings are the bespoke crystal and pearl disc earrings by O’Nitaa Catherine.

This isn't the first time we've seen Kate wearing the stunning earrings as they made their debut during her 2019 tour of Pakistan with William.

Kate Middleton re-wore a pair of bespoke crystal and pearl disc earrings by O’Nitaa Catherine
Kate Middleton re-wore a pair of bespoke crystal and pearl disc earrings by O’Nitaa Catherine. Picture: Getty

Hair & makeup

Kate has never been one for over-the-top makeup looks, or hair styles for that matter, which means she struck a perfect balance for the premiere.

In order for people to appreciate the dress in all its glory, Kate wore her hair up in an intricate but also simple do.

The Duchess of Cambridge's makeup was also perfection, with a subtle smoky eye created using copper shades, a thin eyeliner and long lashes to finish off.

Kate Middleton's hair and makeup complimented the look
Kate Middleton's hair and makeup complimented the look. Picture: Getty

Read now:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate, William, Charles and Camilla tried something different at the premiere of No Time To Die

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'break royal protocol' by posing for pictures on the red carpet
Kate Middleton looks stunning in this golden gown for the premiere of No Time To Die

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend James Bond No Time To Die premiere

Supply crisis: Troops gearing up to drive petrol tankers within days, source tells Sky News

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

When is the Bake Off final? Here's what we know...

How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

Great British Bake Off

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off has already seen one baker sent home

Who left Bake Off last week and who is left?

Great British Bake Off

How many winners can there be on Squid Game?

How many people can win Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Squid Games ending explained

What happens at the end of Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Park Hae-soo plays Sang Woo in Squid Game

Who plays Sang-woo in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Who is in the cast of Squid Game?

Who is in the cast of Squid Game on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

What week is it on Bake Off tonight?

What week is it on Bake Off tonight?

Great British Bake Off

Sally Morgan has paid tribute to her husband after his sad death

Psychic Sally Morgan's husband, 74, dies following Covid battle

Celebrities

Christmas Markets are back for 2021 – and they're bigger than ever

Cities across the UK confirm Christmas Market 2021 dates and plans

Christmas

Front Man appears to be in charge of the games

Who is the Front Man in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

A woman is horrified after her mother-in-law asked to watch her birth on Zoom

'My mother-in-law is trying to make me give birth on zoom'

Lifestyle

The Teletubbies appeared on This Morning yesterday

This Morning viewers shocked after hearing the Teletubbies speak for the first time

TV & Movies