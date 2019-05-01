Meghan Markle tipped to give birth TODAY

1 May 2019, 07:46

Baby Sussex is due imminently
Baby Sussex is due imminently. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle baby due date: bookies have slashed odds on her giving birth today (May 1st)

The entire nation is on Royal Baby watch, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby is due to arrive any day now.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘spotted going to the hospital’ in police escorted car

And bookies have now slashed odds of the baby arriving TODAY, as a flurry of bets have been placed on a May 1 birthday.

Will Baby Sussex arrive today?
Will Baby Sussex arrive today? Picture: Getty

Betfair have revealed there's a 4/1 chance of Baby Sussex arriving at some point today, while the odds of it arriving on Thursday or Friday are at 5/1.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle ‘won’t meet his grandchild’

And the most popular name is set to be Diana - at 3/1 - and bookies also recently slashed the odds of the baby being called Mary after a fan noticed that Meghan had previously stated she wanted to give her future child a Cartier watch with the initials M.M engraved.

Commenting on the new odds, Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbotom said, according to The Sun: "Since the pregnancy was announced the most popular name with punters has been Diana, and with an announcement expected any day, the very sentimental choice is still the favourite at 3/1, followed by Grace at 7/1 and Alice at 10/1.

"As for when this baby will arrive, it's looking like this week could herald the new arrival and we make it 4/1 the baby will be born tomorrow with Thursday and Friday at 5/1."

Read more: Meghan Markle fans say she was ‘DELIBERATELY’ left out of Queen’s birthday tribute

It was reported earlier this week that the official Royal Family website had accidentally revealed the baby's name AND gender - with it seeming to indicate that Meghan is expecting a boy.

