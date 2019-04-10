Prince Harry to work with Oprah Winfrey on TV series for Apple about mental health

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry will team up for a new series on Apple. Picture: getty

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have forged a good friendship, and she attended his Windsor wedding to Meghan Markle last year.

Prince Harry has announced an exciting new project with Oprah Winfrey, as it's been revealed they are set to produce their very own series on mental health for Apple's streaming service.

The Duke of Sussex took to the Instagram page he shares with wife, Meghan Markle, to announce the good news.

Harry, who now has more than 4 million Instagram followers, confirmed the new series would be launching on Apple in 2020.

The 34-year-old royal - whose wife Meghan is due to give birth in April - will be playing a hands on role too, as it's been revealed they pair "are partners, co-creators and executive producers" of the series.

Harry, wrote alongside the announcement post: "I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times."

'Our Planet' Global Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."

Oprah and Prince Harry have built up a special relationship, and the famed chat show host even attending Harry and Meghan's wedding in Windsor last May.

A source told HELLO!: "Oprah and the Duke have a personal friendship and they have both had a shared passion for mental health, highlighting the issue and raising awareness."

It's claimed production is likely to start in the summer, and while it's believed Prince Harry will appear on camera it's not yet clear who else will be contributing to the series.

The magazine also reports that Harry will not be getting paid for his involvement in the series, and has instead asked for donations to be made to his chosen charities instead.