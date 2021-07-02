William 'extends olive branch' to Harry by banning press from Diana statue unveiling

William and Harry reunited for the special event on what would have been their mother's 60th birthday. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front yesterday as they joined for the special event to remember their late mother.

Prince William is said to have 'extended an olive branch' to his younger brother Prince Harry this week regarding the unveiling of Diana's statue.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge were reunited on Thursday afternoon in the gardens of Kensington Palace as they officially revealed the statue of their mother Princess Diana.

This event was to mark what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

While things between the brothers have been complicated since Harry and Meghan decided to step down from royal duties and move to the US, both Harry and William appeared in good spirits.

William and Harry have not seen each other since Prince Philip's funeral in April. Picture: PA

This could be down to William reportedly extending an 'olive branch' to Harry by banning all UK press from the event.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews tweeted prior to the unveiling of the statue that only one picture agency and one TV camera would be allowed in the gardens.

One olive branch 🕊 that William has already extended to Harry is banning all UK media, save PA & 1 TV 🎥, from today’s unveiling of Diana’s statue at KP, presumably at H’s instigation. The whole ceremony now classed as “private” in keeping with H’s battles with the media. pic.twitter.com/2ThGJUzPDj — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 1, 2021

The statue of Diana has been four years in the making, and is now finally in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. Picture: PA

She added that it was an "olive branch" extended from William to Harry amid the Duke of Sussex's "battles with the media".

Harry has previously spoken out about how photographers remind him of his mother's death, which is an understandable reason he would not want them at the event which is so special to both him and his brother.

The brothers looked in good spirits as they made their way to the event. Picture: PA

Talking in an ITV documentary while on tour in Africa with Meghan, Harry said: "I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back.

"So in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."