William 'extends olive branch' to Harry by banning press from Diana statue unveiling

2 July 2021, 08:23

William and Harry reunited for the special event on what would have been their mother's 60th birthday
William and Harry reunited for the special event on what would have been their mother's 60th birthday. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Prince Harry put on a united front yesterday as they joined for the special event to remember their late mother.

Prince William is said to have 'extended an olive branch' to his younger brother Prince Harry this week regarding the unveiling of Diana's statue.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge were reunited on Thursday afternoon in the gardens of Kensington Palace as they officially revealed the statue of their mother Princess Diana.

This event was to mark what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

While things between the brothers have been complicated since Harry and Meghan decided to step down from royal duties and move to the US, both Harry and William appeared in good spirits.

William and Harry have not seen each other since Prince Philip's funeral in April
William and Harry have not seen each other since Prince Philip's funeral in April. Picture: PA

This could be down to William reportedly extending an 'olive branch' to Harry by banning all UK press from the event.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews tweeted prior to the unveiling of the statue that only one picture agency and one TV camera would be allowed in the gardens.

The statue of Diana has been four years in the making, and is now finally in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace
The statue of Diana has been four years in the making, and is now finally in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. Picture: PA

She added that it was an "olive branch" extended from William to Harry amid the Duke of Sussex's "battles with the media".

Harry has previously spoken out about how photographers remind him of his mother's death, which is an understandable reason he would not want them at the event which is so special to both him and his brother.

The brothers looked in good spirits as they made their way to the event
The brothers looked in good spirits as they made their way to the event. Picture: PA

Talking in an ITV documentary while on tour in Africa with Meghan, Harry said: "I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back.

"So in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have issued a warning over the scam (stock images)

Police issue warning over WhatsApp scam that blocks accounts

Princess Diana was a hands-on mum who loved spending with her boys

12 rarely seen pictures of Princess Diana being a doting mother to Harry and William

Batley and Spen by-election: 'Labour is coming home' declares Sir Keir Starmer after narrow victory

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Heart Digital team have hand selected this month's best releases

July Lust List: Summer vibes with books, bottles of wine... and supermarket sliders

Shopping

Do you know your Wannabe from your Stop? Take our Spice Girls quiz

QUIZ: How well do you really know the Spice Girls?

Showbiz

Dawn gave her bathroom an incredible makeover

Mum transforms bathroom into 'Jurassic Park' for dinosaur-mad son for just £264

Lifestyle

Who will win Love Island 2021?

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2021?

TV & Movies

Hairdressers will now learn how to style Afro hair as standard

All UK hairdressers will now learn to cut and style Afro hair as standard

Lifestyle

The new device could be the answers to your partner's snoring habit

You can now buy a forehead buzzer to stop your partner snoring

Lifestyle