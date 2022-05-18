The Queen is turned into Connie the Caterpillar to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

The Queen has transformed into a Connie the Caterpillar cake for the Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Marks & Spencer/ Getty

By Alice Dear

Marks & Spencer have released a limited edition version of Colin the Caterpillar especially for the Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen, 96, has been reimagined as a caterpillar cake as Marks & Spencer reveal their limited edition Platinum Jubilee versions of Colin and Connie the Caterpillar.

M&S, who are famous for introducing the original Colin the Caterpillar cake to the high streets, are now selling the updated sweet treat especially for Her Majesty's Jubilee.

The new caterpillar cakes depict the Queen and one of her corgis, and can be purchased as a centre piece for a street or garden party over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Queen has officially already marked 70 years on the throne, however, celebrations for the Monarch have been organised for the Bank Holiday in June.

The Queen and corgi versions of the caterpillar cake are available to order now. Picture: Marks & Spencer

Over this weekend, members of the Royal Family will partake in a number of special events including Trooping the Colour, Platinum Party at the Palace and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

People up and down the United Kingdom will be marking the occasion with their own celebrations, and if you're planning a party, you will need this special Colin the Caterpillar cake.

Watch the Queen get into the Platinum Jubilee spirit at the Royal Windsor Horse Show:

The corgi and Queen caterpillar cakes can be bought together at Ocado for £12.00.

Each cake features the iconic Colin the Caterpillar sponge rolls, filled with chocolate buttercream and covered in milk chocolate.

The only difference is that these special editions have different faces to depict the Queen and a corgi, as well as edible capes in Platinum Jubilee prints.

M&S aren't the only supermarket chain hopping on the Platinum Jubilee. Aldi, for example, have transformed their Kevin the Carrot toys into the Queen and Prince Charles for the historical weekend.

