Why the Royal Family always have to travel with a black outfit
5 November 2021, 15:04
Listen to this article
The Royal Family have to be prepared for anything when they travel abroad, including the death of a beloved family member.
From no selfies with members of the public, to permission from the Queen to travel with another heir, there are certain protocols the Royal Family must follow.
This includes one of the biggest travelling rules - always pack a black outfit.
That's right, whether Kate Middleton and Prince William are heading on a royal tour, or Prince Charles and the Queen are visiting a part of the UK, a black ensemble will always be on hand.
This, sadly, is all down to an experience the Queen had when her father passed away.
It was back in 1952 when Her Majesty was returning from a royal tour and she received the news her father, King George IV, had died.
According to reports, the Queen had not bought any mourning clothes will her, which would be an issue as photographers were waiting for her when her plane landed back in London.
It is believed that the Queen had one of her aides collect a black outfit for her before she stepped off the plane into the crowds.
Since then, the Royals have been encouraged to pack an outfit of mourning when travelling in case there is a death in the family or another sad event which they must be seen to be showing respect for.
It is also required that members of the Royal Family dress in only black during the mourning period.
When Prince Philip passed away earlier this year, the Queen is believed to have worn black for around 30 days.
Back in 2002, when the Queen Mother died, the Queen and the rest of the family wore black for nearly three weeks.
