Northern Line status: Londoners face travel chaos during rush hour as Tube line is down

Earlier today, the Northern Line was suspended after a signalling failure. Here's the latest TfL update.

Commuters in London face travel chaos after work, as the Northern Line service is disrupted due to a signalling failure.

The issue, which started earlier today, has caused major disruption and has forced the whole route to close.

At 3pm this afternoon, there was still no service between Camden Town and Kennington, southbound via Bank.

The disruption to the service saw hundreds of passengers bundle on buses outside major Tube stations, and it is likely similar scenes will occur after work this evening.

What is the latest TfL Northern Line status?

Just before 5pm, TfL issued an official statement saying the Northern Line is still affected by the earlier signalling issue.

It read: "We're working to fix a signal failure which is likely to affect the Northern line services for the rest of the day, and may also impact tomorrow morning’s service.

"There will be no southbound service, Camden Town to Kennington (via Bank) for the remainder of today."

Earlier on, Transport for London advised commuters to avoid using the Northern Line, urging them to take alternative routes.

They have apologised for the disruption and have stated they are working to rectify the issue.