UK weather forecast: Saharan heatwave brings SIZZLING temperatures of 34C to the UK this weekend

Brits are set to sizzle this Saturday in what has been tipped as the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Getty

Brits are in for a scorching weekend as blistering 30C temperatures are set to blaze in from Europe.

A Saharan heatwave is set to bring highs of 34C this weekend as scorching temperates hit the UK.

Brits are set to sizzle in what has been tipped as the hottest day of the year so far with many places hitting a blistering 30C.

As the warm air blazes in from Europe, the hot spell will hit its peak on Saturday, with humid weather set to arrive tonight.

The hot Saharan winds have already hit parts of Europe, bringing sweltering weather with temperatures exceeding 40C (104F) in some areas. Picture: The Met Office

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “It’ll be warm with sunny spells across many southwestern and western parts of the UK for the remainder of this week; however an easterly breeze will keep eastern parts of the UK much cooler and, at times, cloudier.

"On Saturday however, the warmth will spread across eastern parts of the UK with temperatures peaking around 33 to 34 Celsius.”

The hot Saharan winds have already hit parts of Europe, bringing sweltering weather with temperatures exceeding 40C (104F) to some areas.

The Met Office added: "This very warm air from Europe will be drawn towards the UK, allowing temperatures to rise into the high-20s in parts of Scotland, Wales and southwest England on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures reaching at least 30 Celsius in some spots in the southwest on Friday."

Predicting the focus of the heat will "shift away from the west towards eastern and central parts of the UK", the weather service says places like "Newcastle, Hull and parts of London could see maximum temperatures jump by as much as 10 degrees between Friday and Saturday".

He added the spike in UK temperatures will mark more of a "hot spell" than a "heatwave" due to the length of time the weather is affecting Britain, explaining that heatwaves last for more than three days.

"It's different for Europe because it's more prolonged," he said.

"The warmth will spread across eastern parts of the UK with temperatures peaking around 33 to 34 Celsius," says The Met Office. Picture: Getty

The Met Office has further warned Brits to prepare for extremely high UV levels as "largely clear skies and long spells of sunshine are forecast", so make sure you're stocked up on high factor sunscreen!

As for festival-goers partying at Glastonbury this weekend, temperatures in Somerset could reach a scorching 30 or 31C so be sure to hydrate.

Heat Health Alerts have been issued across the country and will run until Saturday night as cooler, fresher conditions are expected to spread across the UK on Sunday.

The warm air blazes in from Europe causing a hot spell which will hit its peak on Saturday. Picture: Getty

The sizzling weather could break records as the highest temperature ever recorded for June is 35.6 Celsius.

The reading was taken in London on June 29th, 1957 and Southampton on June 28th, 1976.