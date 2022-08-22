Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel launch daily news podcast The News Agents

The News Agents, with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall. Picture: Global Player

The News Agents podcast will discuss the big news topics in the UK and beyond, providing exclusive insights into both breaking news and long-running stories.

Three of the UK's top journalists will lift the curtain on the news that impacts our lives, and talk to the decision makers behind the headlines in their brand new podcast.

Launching on Tuesday 30th August, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will have new episodes every Monday to Thursday, with Lewis Goodall leading the podcast every Friday.

The News Agents podcast discusses the big news topics in the UK, the US and beyond, from politics to culture and everything in between. The podcast will feature interviews with the decision makers behind the headlines, providing exclusive insights into breaking news and long-running stories.

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will present the podcast together every Monday to Thursday.

It’s a joy to be reunited with the Americast team and see what we can do with an even broader brief. A mixture of explanation, observation and a cool hard look at the things that just don’t add up. - Emily Maitlis

There's plenty of news out there. And no shortage of shouting. But calm, quizzical reflection on the decisions shaping our world? Not so much. And I am really excited to be part of this exciting new venture. - Jon Sopel

Lewis Goodall will lead the investigative journalism and be a big presence for the podcast’s on-the-ground reporting, as well as hosting solo every Friday.

The hunger for innovation and new ways of telling stories is growing every day, as the news comes ever faster and becomes ever more complicated. What a team and adventure this promises to be. - Lewis Goodall

Alongside its audio content, The News Agents will cut through the noise with an innovative daily news hub, hosting sharp video journalism and explainers on its social media channels on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and on YouTube.

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Lewis Goodall for this brand-new daily news podcast. Picture: Global Player

The News Agents will be available every weekday afternoon, listen and subscribe on Global Player.

When is The News Agents podcast released?

Launching on Tuesday 30th August, there will be new episodes of the News Agents podcast every Monday to Friday.

How can I listen to The News Agents podcast?

You can listen and subscribe to the News Agents podcast on Global Player.

Who hosts The News Agents podcast?

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Global from the BBC to present The News Agents podcast every Monday to Thursday, with Lewis Goodall presenting every Friday.

What is The News Agents podcast about?

The topics making headlines in the UK and the big news stories from the US.

News around the rest of the world world, from politics to culture and more.

Business news and insight.

Interviews with the decision makers behind the headlines.

Providing exclusive insights into breaking news and long-running stories.

Who produces The News Agents podcast?