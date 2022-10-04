Help support small charity One Can Trust with Global’s Make Some Noise

4 October 2022, 09:17

One Can Trust is one of the incredible small charities supported by Global's Make Some Noise.

Right now there are many people across the UK living in crisis, relying on small charities more than ever. 

Charities like One Can Trust, a food bank that provides food parcels to over 800 people across South Buckinghamshire, half of whom are children. 

Donate to Global's Make Some Noise here

The number of people referred to them for support has risen threefold since the pandemic, and continues to rise rapidly. As the winter months approach, One Can Trust are worried about being able to meet the increasingly high demand.  They need your help. 

Watch the video above to find out more about how you can #HelpSmall charities like One Can Trust. 

One Can Trust team
One Can Trust team. Picture: One Can Trust/Global

With your donations, Global’s Make Some Noise are fundingOne Can Trust’s Insight and Food Programme, helping people out of poverty by finding longer term solutions. This includes support getting grants, housing and health benefits. 

The Insights Team identify why individuals reach out for help with food, and secure other support to address this. This support includes grant applications to cover utility bills, debt and budgeting advice as well as development of life skills such as accessing their cookery course.

By donating today, you could be supporting people like Kate.

“To be able to speak to someone that knew the situation, that was supportive – that was nearly as good as having food on our plates," Kate, who is supported by One Can Trust, said.

