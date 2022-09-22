Amanda Holden to undertake epic three peaks challenge

Amanda Holden gets set to take on the three peaks. Picture: Heart

Amanda will climb Snowdon, Scafell Pike & Ben Nevis in just 24 hours to raise money for charity.

Amanda’s ‘Three Peaks Challenge will see Amanda climbing the highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland (Snowdon, Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis) within 24 hours – a trek known for its physical and mental toughness.

She is taking on the challenge in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise, which raises money and awareness for small charities supporting disadvantaged people across the UK.

Find out more and donate here

Amanda will be kicking off the challenge on Thursday 6th of October by climbing Wales’ highest mountain, Snowdon. Amanda will then scale England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike, before tackling Ben Nevis, the tallest mountain in Scotland and in the UK.

Over the course of 24 hours, Amanda will take on a gruelling trek, climbing 10,476 feet and travelling 706 miles in 24 hours, having to fight the urge to sleep as she faces an overnight ascent of Ben Nevis, aiming to reach the summit of the UK’s highest peak – which stands at a massive 4,413 feet above sea level - before the end of Heart Breakfast on Friday 7th October.