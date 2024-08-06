Exclusive

Keely Hodgkinson re-lives the moment she won her first Olympic Gold Medal

6 August 2024, 16:20

Keely Hodgkinson on the overwhelming support she felt as she won Olympic gold

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Mark Wright caught up with Team GB's 'Golden Girl' following her incredible performance in the Women's 800M Final on Monday night which saw her walk away with the Gold Medal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keely Hodgkinson, 22, has cemented her status as a national treasure after winning the Olympic Gold Medal in the Women's 800M Final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Monday, 5th August.

Following the epic moment she celebrated with family, friends and fans, Keely sat down with Heart's Mark Wright to re-live the special moment and reflect on the achievement.

The athlete revealed how electric the atmosphere was in the stadium when she won, and how having so many people supporting her made it feel like a home crowd.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Mark Wright will be bringing us the latest from Team GB House on Heart Breakfast throughout the Olympics.

How to listen:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Listen to your favourite Heart stations

Heart Dance
Heart 00s
Heart 90s
Heart 80s
Heart 70s

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed

Showbiz

Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather

Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

Showbiz

The August forecast has been revealed

UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

Weather

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

Showbiz

It Ends With Us is a heartbreaking story of abuse, love and life-changing choices

What happens in It Ends With Us? Plot summary and ending explained

Showbiz

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever

Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Showbiz

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite

Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained

Showbiz

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding

Showbiz

Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

When is Simone Biles competing next? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Olympics 2024

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Showbiz

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are British tennis legends

Inside Dan Evans and Andy Murray's close friendship as they go for Olympic gold

Showbiz

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Royals

Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020

Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens? Age, height, net worth and career revealed

Showbiz