Exclusive

Keely Hodgkinson re-lives the moment she won her first Olympic Gold Medal

Keely Hodgkinson on the overwhelming support she felt as she won Olympic gold

By Alice Dear

Mark Wright caught up with Team GB's 'Golden Girl' following her incredible performance in the Women's 800M Final on Monday night which saw her walk away with the Gold Medal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Keely Hodgkinson, 22, has cemented her status as a national treasure after winning the Olympic Gold Medal in the Women's 800M Final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Monday, 5th August.

Following the epic moment she celebrated with family, friends and fans, Keely sat down with Heart's Mark Wright to re-live the special moment and reflect on the achievement.

The athlete revealed how electric the atmosphere was in the stadium when she won, and how having so many people supporting her made it feel like a home crowd.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Mark Wright will be bringing us the latest from Team GB House on Heart Breakfast throughout the Olympics.

How to listen: