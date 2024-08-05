Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Picture: Instagram/Keely Hodgkinson/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Is Keely Hodgkinson deaf, how old is she, who is her boyfriend, what is her PB, how tall is she and what is her Instagram?

Keely Hodgkinson is going for gold in the Women's 800m final at the Paris Olympics, but aside from her successful sporting career, fans have been keen to get to know the Team GB athlete a bit better.

After winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, Keely is hoping to do one better and go for first place at the 2024 Olympics.

While her running achievements are well documented, many viewers are hoping to learn more about the record breaker as she attempts to reach her career high.

How old is Keely Hodgkinson, how tall is she, who is her boyfriend, is she deaf, what is her PB and does she have Instagram?

Keely Hodgkinson is looking to gain a medal in the 800m final. Picture: Getty

How old is Keely Hodgkinson?

Keely is 22-years-old and was born on the 3rd of March 2002, making her star sign Pisces.

Despite her young age, Keely is keen to make an impact during the 2024 Olympic Games, stating: "I might be young, but I have spent so many years working towards this.

"I have a few World silvers behind me now and it would really mean so much to me to upgrade that to a gold. It would be life-changing."

How tall is Keely Hodgkinson?

Athlete Keely is 5ft 7in, making her 1.7m tall. She is slightly shorter than fellow runner Phoebe Gill who stands at 5ft 8in, while she is a similar height to Jemma Reekie who is 1.71m tall.

Keely Hodgkinson has won medals in the past. Picture: Alamy

Who is Keely Hodgkinson's partner?

Keely tends to keep her personal life private and has not commented on her relationship status.

While many fans have been keen to know who the Olympic favourite is dating, it appears that we may have to wait a little bit longer before Keely opens up about her love life.

What is Keely Hodgkinson's PB?

In the 800m race, Keely's personal best time is 1:54.61, which is a British record and makes her the fastest European this century.

Her indoor 800m PB is 1:57.18, again smashing the British record and writing herself into the history books.

Keely is one of the favourites to win the Women's 800m final at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Instagram/Keely Hodgkinson

Is Keely Hodgkinson deaf in one ear?

Yes, Keely is partially deaf in one of her ears after losing 95% of her hearing due to a tumour.

Speaking to Sky Sports about her tumour, Keely revealed: "I had a mastoidectomy which is from memory a type of tumour - but non-cancerous or anything, it wasn't majorly life-threatening - that had been growing for ten years."It crushed through my hearing bones and it was just touching my spine.

"So the risk for the operation was to take it out or keep it in. If you keep it in and let it grow, it can hit the spine and I could end up with Facial Palsy.

"Now that was quite scary for a 13-year-old girl to think that could happen, but the bones were already crushed anyway so they tried to save them but that turned out why I had a lot of hearing problems growing up."

What is Keely Hodgkinson's Instagram?

Fans can follow Keely on Instagram @keely.hodgkinson. She currently boasts 245,000 followers on Instagram and often shares images of her races as well as various photoshoots and snaps with her friends.