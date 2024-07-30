Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

30 July 2024, 17:18

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games
Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Simone Biles

By Hope Wilson

How old is Simone Biles, what is her height, who is her husband, how much is she worth, does she have ADHD, what is her new move and does she have Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simone Biles has often been referred to as the GOAT when it comes to gymnastics, and she's hoping to add more gold medals to her collection at the 2024 Olympic Games.

She's become the star of the Paris Games after smashing all of her events and having an iconic dance off with Snoop Dogg, but can Simone continue her success and pull of a gold medal winning performance for Team USA? Only time will tell...

After a difficult start to life, Simone has become one of the most famous sportswomen of all time. While her star continues to rise, many fans have been wanting to know the gymnast a bit better.

How old is Simone Biles, how tall is she, who is her husband, how much is she worth, does she have ADHD, what is her new move and does she have Instagram?

Simone Biles is competing for Team USA
Simone Biles is competing for Team USA. Picture: Getty

How tall is Simone Biles?

Despite her giant performance in the gym, Simone stands at 4ft 8in, making her 1.42m tall.

When asked which question she would like to stop being asked, Simone revealed: "The question I wish people would stop asking me is how tall are you? Are you gonna grow?"

She continued: "I'm not going anywhere. I'm 4'8. I'm stuck. I love my body."

How old is Simone Biles?

Simone is 27-years-old and was born on the 14th of March 1997, making her star sign Pisces.

Despite her age, it seems that people think Simone is younger than she actually is, with the gymnast telling the Associated Press:

"They’re like ‘Oh my god, you’re so cute, you’re a kid. Like I want to say ’I’m grown. I’m an adult now. I’m 27 years old."

Simone Biles is an Olympic gymnast
Simone Biles is an Olympic gymnast. Picture: Instagram/Simone Biles

Who is Simone Biles husband?

In April 2023 Simone married American Football player Jonathan Owens, 29, after meeting in 2020. Jonathan currently plays for the Chicago Bears and has previously competed for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

The couple often post images of each other online, with Simone posting a sweet tribute to her husband last week for his birthday.

She wrote: "Happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer ❤️ thanks for being the calm to my storm! i love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings! let’s do it big baby💋😘✨ wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!! XO @jowens"

Simone Biles is married to Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles is married to Jonathan Owens. Picture: Instagram/Simone Biles

How much is Simone Biles worth?

Simone Biles net worth is estimated to be an astonishing $20million, according to the Telegraph. It is believed that $7million of that is made up of endorsements and off-field pay, with Forbes reporting she acquired $100,000 in on-field earnings last year.

Over the years the 27-year-old has worked with brands such as Nike, GAP, Beats By Dr Dre and United Airlines, which are sure to have added to her bank balance.

Has Simone Biles won an Olympic medal?

Simone has yet to win a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, however she is part of the Women's Team Final where she may pick up her first medal.

The sporting legend currently has seven Olympic medals, four golds, one silver and three bronze medals.

Simone Biles is a successful gymnast
Simone Biles is a successful gymnast. Picture: Getty

Does Simone Biles have ADHD?

The Olympic great has been open about her ADHD diagnosis, previously tweeting: "Having ADHD, and taking medicine for it is nothing to be ashamed of nothing that I'm afraid to let people know."

In 2016 Simone faced backlash over her ADHD medication, which she managed with a therapeutic use exemption through the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Simone Biles has been open about her ADHD
Simone Biles has been open about her ADHD. Picture: Getty

What is Simone Biles new move?

As well as the Biles I on floor, vault and beam, and the Biles II on vault and floor, Simone has submitted a new element for the uneven bars at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The move involves a hip circle forward with 1.5 turns to a handstand, which is a variation of another move she completes earlier in her routine.

What is Simone Biles Instagram?

Fans can follow Simone on Instagram @simonebiles, where she currently boasts 8.4 million followers.

The Team USA member often shares pictures of her competitions as well as days out with friends and family.

