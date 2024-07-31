When is Simone Biles competing again? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Simone Biles is continuously breaking Olympic records. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Simone Biles will take to the gymnastics floor once again for the chance to win a solo medal but what day and time is it? Here's when she competes again.

The Paris Olympics are in full swing and as expected, Simone Biles from the USA is dominating the gymnastics floor for 2024 - so when is she competing again?

Alongside her US team, the GOAT (greatest of all time) as she is known, won her first gold medal of the competition and now the 27-year-old will be going solo as she takes on the next medal-winning rounds of the games.

With her husband Jonathan Owens and her mum and dad all in attendance supporting her at this year's Olympics, Simone appears untouchable, but all will be revealed when she takes to the gymnastics floor once again.

So when is Simone competing in the Paris Olympics 2024 again? And what gymnastics gold medals is she going for? Here's a breakdown of her Olympic schedule including days and times.

Simone Biles has qualified for all women's gymnastic finals. Picture: Getty

When is Simon Biles next competing in the Olympics?

The record-breaking gymnast qualified for the individual all-around finals as well as the four apparatus finals meaning she has a chance to bag five more medals in this competition.

Her remaining Olympics schedule is:

Thursday 1st August - 17:15

Women's all-around final

Saturday 3rd August - 15:20

Women's vault final

Sunday 4th August - 14:40

Women's uneven bars final

Monday 5th August - 11:38

Women's balance beam final

Monday 5th August - 13:20

Women's floor exercise final

Simone will be going head to head with her USA team mate Sunisa Lee, who won gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, in the all-round final.

This was the year Simone famously pulled out of after suffering with, what gymnastics call "the twisties" - a condition where gymnasts lose their senses of where they are and how they'll land making a move extremely risky.

Simone Biles won a gold medal with her team in Paris 2024 Olympics. Picture: Getty

How many Olympics medals does Simone Biles have?

Officially the most decorated gymnast in history, Simone has eight Olympics medals so far.

Her team USA gold took her up to five, she also has one silver and three bronze.

When you add that to her 30 World Championship medals, that's 23 gold, four silver and three bronze, it's easy to see where her nickname of "The GOAT" came from.

