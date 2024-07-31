When is Simone Biles competing again? A break down of her Olympic schedule

31 July 2024, 11:42

Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Simone Biles is continuously breaking Olympic records. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Simone Biles will take to the gymnastics floor once again for the chance to win a solo medal but what day and time is it? Here's when she competes again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Paris Olympics are in full swing and as expected, Simone Biles from the USA is dominating the gymnastics floor for 2024 - so when is she competing again?

Alongside her US team, the GOAT (greatest of all time) as she is known, won her first gold medal of the competition and now the 27-year-old will be going solo as she takes on the next medal-winning rounds of the games.

With her husband Jonathan Owens and her mum and dad all in attendance supporting her at this year's Olympics, Simone appears untouchable, but all will be revealed when she takes to the gymnastics floor once again.

So when is Simone competing in the Paris Olympics 2024 again? And what gymnastics gold medals is she going for? Here's a breakdown of her Olympic schedule including days and times.

Simone Biles doing a split jump onto the beam at Paris Olympics 2024
Simone Biles has qualified for all women's gymnastic finals. Picture: Getty

When is Simon Biles next competing in the Olympics?

The record-breaking gymnast qualified for the individual all-around finals as well as the four apparatus finals meaning she has a chance to bag five more medals in this competition.

Her remaining Olympics schedule is:

Thursday 1st August - 17:15

Women's all-around final

Saturday 3rd August - 15:20

Women's vault final

Sunday 4th August - 14:40

Women's uneven bars final

Monday 5th August - 11:38

Women's balance beam final

Monday 5th August - 13:20

Women's floor exercise final

Simone will be going head to head with her USA team mate Sunisa Lee, who won gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, in the all-round final.

This was the year Simone famously pulled out of after suffering with, what gymnastics call "the twisties" - a condition where gymnasts lose their senses of where they are and how they'll land making a move extremely risky.

Simone Biles cheering holding up an American flag
Simone Biles won a gold medal with her team in Paris 2024 Olympics. Picture: Getty

How many Olympics medals does Simone Biles have?

Officially the most decorated gymnast in history, Simone has eight Olympics medals so far.

Her team USA gold took her up to five, she also has one silver and three bronze.

When you add that to her 30 World Championship medals, that's 23 gold, four silver and three bronze, it's easy to see where her nickname of "The GOAT" came from.

READ MORE:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mercedes explain George Russell's disqualification at Belgian Grand Prix with driver's own weight loss partly to blame

Body found in search for teenage boy whose kayak capsized in Norfolk waterway

UK & World

Adam Peaty winning his silver medal alongside a picture of the Olympic poster

What's in the box they hand out with the medals at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Which tax rises could the Labour government introduce in the autumn budget?

UK & World

Rules of conflict in the Middle East jettisoned after Hamas leader killed

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts looking at one another loved up

Are Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts still together? A look inside their romance now

TV & Movies

Inside Becky Downie's family life

Becky Downie family: Olympian's parents, sister and brother's tragic death explained

Showbiz

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

Showbiz

Alice Kinsella is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Alice Kinsella's age, height, medals, Instagram and famous family revealed

Showbiz

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics

Dan Evans age, height, girlfriend, ranking and friendship with Andy Murray revealed

Showbiz

The Big Brother start date has been revealed

When does Big Brother start? Release date revealed

Showbiz

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter

Max Whitlock wife and daughter: Inside Olympian's family life

Showbiz

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share dog Maggie

Ruth Langsford hits back at Eamonn Holmes amid dog custody battle

Showbiz

Noah Williams is competing for Team GB

Noah Williams age, height, girlfriend, parents and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Meet Tom Daley's family from mum and dad to siblings and husband

Tom Daley family revealed from mum and dad to siblings, husband and children

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley

Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

Showbiz

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Showbiz

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Showbiz