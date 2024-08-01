Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens? Age, height, net worth and career revealed

1 August 2024, 12:23

Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020
Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020. Picture: Simone Biles/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Olympic athlete Simone Biles has the support of husband Jonathan Owens in the Paris Games but who is he? And what football team does he play for? Here's all the facts you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simone Biles has made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 and become the most decorated American gymnast of all time and there's one person cheering her on all the way and that's husband Jonathan Owens.

Set to take on the individual gym medals next, Jonathan had to negotiate special terms and conditions when he joined his new American football team so he was allowed to go and support his wife.

Simone and Jonathan, who just starred in their own Netflix documentary about her Olympics preparation, married in April 2023 after they started dating in 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about her husband from his age, height, net worth and football career.

Jonathan Owens joins Simone Biles's mum and dad in the Paris Olympics 2024
Jonathan Owens joins Simone Biles's mum and dad in the Paris Olympics 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens?

Age: 29

From: Missouri, USA

Instagram: @jowens

Jonathan become a global household name when he married one of the most successful American gymnasts of all time, but he was already famous in his own right in America as a football player.

Jonathan and Simone met just at the beginning of the global pandemic through the Raya dating app. They were able to form a close bond due to both their schedules being completely free due to lockdown.

Despite not officially dating until 2020, they did cross paths in 2019 at a Texas football game when she lead the team out of the tunnel. However, upon meeting Simone he insists he had no idea who she was. A factor she liked about him.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at a football game
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are great supporters of one another. Picture: Getty

How tall is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens?

Jonathan stands at 5ft 11inches which is the average height for men in the USA.

Simone finds herself below average at just 4ft 8inches.

What is Jonathan Owens' net worth?

An American football player who has just signed with the Chicago Bears as their safety, Jonathan is said to be worth an estimated £1.5million. This is down largely to his football career but would have seen a further boost from his recent TV documentary on Netflix.

Proving to be a rather wealthy household, Simone herself has a net worth of £12.4million.

What has Jonathan Owens done in his football career?

Currently in the National Football League, Jonathan plays safety for the Chicago Bears. He has also played for Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Royals

Maya Jama alongside picture of Love Island 2024 cast

When is the Love Island 2024 reunion?

TV & Movies

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics

Dan Evans age, height, girlfriend, ranking and friendship with Andy Murray revealed

Are Uma and Wil still together from Love Island 2024?

Are Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson still together?

TV & Movies

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts looking at one another loved up

Are Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts still together? A look inside their romance now

TV & Movies

Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

When is Simone Biles competing again? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Olympics 2024

Inside Becky Downie's family life

Becky Downie family: Olympian's parents, sister and brother's tragic death explained

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Alice Kinsella is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Alice Kinsella's age, height, medals, Instagram and famous family revealed

The Big Brother start date has been revealed

When does Big Brother start? Release date revealed

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter

Max Whitlock wife and daughter: Inside Olympian's family life

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share dog Maggie

Ruth Langsford hits back at Eamonn Holmes amid dog custody battle

Trending on Heart

Noah Williams is competing for Team GB

Noah Williams age, height, girlfriend, parents and Instagram revealed

Meet Tom Daley's family from mum and dad to siblings and husband

Tom Daley family revealed from mum and dad to siblings, husband and children

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley

Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

Olympics 2024

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport

Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

TV & Movies

Tourists travelling to Europe and beyond have been warned of rising temperatures amid a record-breaking heatwave

Brit holidaymakers issued red alert for 'death zone' temperatures soaring to 46C

Weather

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will be getting married in the future

Why Katy Perry is waiting until she’s 40 to get married to Orlando Bloom

Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced

Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed

News

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

When is Love Is Blind UK coming out? Release date revealed

TV & Movies

Love Is Blind UK full cast revealed ahead of the series' release date in August

Love Is Blind UK full cast line-up revealed

TV & Movies