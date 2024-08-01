Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens? Age, height, net worth and career revealed

Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020. Picture: Simone Biles/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Olympic athlete Simone Biles has the support of husband Jonathan Owens in the Paris Games but who is he? And what football team does he play for? Here's all the facts you need to know.

Simone Biles has made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 and become the most decorated American gymnast of all time and there's one person cheering her on all the way and that's husband Jonathan Owens.

Set to take on the individual gym medals next, Jonathan had to negotiate special terms and conditions when he joined his new American football team so he was allowed to go and support his wife.

Simone and Jonathan, who just starred in their own Netflix documentary about her Olympics preparation, married in April 2023 after they started dating in 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about her husband from his age, height, net worth and football career.

Jonathan Owens joins Simone Biles's mum and dad in the Paris Olympics 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens?

Age: 29

From: Missouri, USA

Instagram: @jowens

Jonathan become a global household name when he married one of the most successful American gymnasts of all time, but he was already famous in his own right in America as a football player.

Jonathan and Simone met just at the beginning of the global pandemic through the Raya dating app. They were able to form a close bond due to both their schedules being completely free due to lockdown.

Despite not officially dating until 2020, they did cross paths in 2019 at a Texas football game when she lead the team out of the tunnel. However, upon meeting Simone he insists he had no idea who she was. A factor she liked about him.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are great supporters of one another. Picture: Getty

How tall is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens?

Jonathan stands at 5ft 11inches which is the average height for men in the USA.

Simone finds herself below average at just 4ft 8inches.

What is Jonathan Owens' net worth?

An American football player who has just signed with the Chicago Bears as their safety, Jonathan is said to be worth an estimated £1.5million. This is down largely to his football career but would have seen a further boost from his recent TV documentary on Netflix.

Proving to be a rather wealthy household, Simone herself has a net worth of £12.4million.

What has Jonathan Owens done in his football career?

Currently in the National Football League, Jonathan plays safety for the Chicago Bears. He has also played for Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

