What's in the box they hand out with the medals at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Winning Olympic athletes are handed a mysterious box alongside their medals. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Olympic winners are handed their gold, silver or bronze medals as well as a special cardboard box - here's everything we know about what's inside.

The Paris Olympics 2024 has so far seen medals handed out to the likes of Simone Biles, Tom Daley and many more but have you noticed the winners are also given a cardboard box?

When hanging a gold, silver or bronze medal around an Olympian athlete's neck, officials also hand them a long rectangular, unmarked box - so what's inside?

Containing a very special piece of work designed just for the winning athletes, here's what we know about the gift handed out at the ceremonies.

Ugo Gattoni designed the beautiful Paris Olympics poster. Picture: Getty

What's in the cardboard box Olympic medal winners receive?

As a keepsake and memoir for their time in Paris as an Olympic winner, those who receive medals are also given a very unique and special Paris-themed poster.

Designed by French illustrator Ugo Gattoni, the picture is of a cartoon version of Paris in all its Olympic glory.

Full of detail, bright colours and animation, it features a big red Eiffel Tower, the river Seine where so many Olympic sports are taking place, plus a diving board and of course, the Games mascot itself.

It also has the words 'XXXIII Olympiade' featured on the iconic landmark which references that Paris 2024 is the 33rd edition of the Games.

Along with this incredible artwork, and of course the medals which contain actual tiny pieces of the Eiffel Tower, athletes also get a plush version of the mascot.

Olympic athletes are handed their medals and a poster when receiving a bronze, silver or gold. Picture: Getty

Do Olympic athletes get to keep their medals?

Once a medal is hung around a winner's neck, athletes are able to keep this precious keepsake and do with it what they like.

Each Olympics Games carefully designs a new medal to represent the city meaning each one is unique to that year.

A representation of their achievements, athletes tend to keep their historic medal for themselves with some even passing them over to their trainers.

