What's in the box they hand out with the medals at the Paris Olympics 2024?

31 July 2024, 12:48

Adam Peaty winning his silver medal alongside a picture of the Olympic poster
Winning Olympic athletes are handed a mysterious box alongside their medals. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Olympic winners are handed their gold, silver or bronze medals as well as a special cardboard box - here's everything we know about what's inside.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Paris Olympics 2024 has so far seen medals handed out to the likes of Simone Biles, Tom Daley and many more but have you noticed the winners are also given a cardboard box?

When hanging a gold, silver or bronze medal around an Olympian athlete's neck, officials also hand them a long rectangular, unmarked box - so what's inside?

Containing a very special piece of work designed just for the winning athletes, here's what we know about the gift handed out at the ceremonies.

Ugo Gattoni designed the beautiful Paris Olympics poster
Ugo Gattoni designed the beautiful Paris Olympics poster. Picture: Getty

What's in the cardboard box Olympic medal winners receive?

As a keepsake and memoir for their time in Paris as an Olympic winner, those who receive medals are also given a very unique and special Paris-themed poster.

Designed by French illustrator Ugo Gattoni, the picture is of a cartoon version of Paris in all its Olympic glory.

Full of detail, bright colours and animation, it features a big red Eiffel Tower, the river Seine where so many Olympic sports are taking place, plus a diving board and of course, the Games mascot itself.

It also has the words 'XXXIII Olympiade' featured on the iconic landmark which references that Paris 2024 is the 33rd edition of the Games.

Along with this incredible artwork, and of course the medals which contain actual tiny pieces of the Eiffel Tower, athletes also get a plush version of the mascot.

Officials holding Olympic medals and gifts
Olympic athletes are handed their medals and a poster when receiving a bronze, silver or gold. Picture: Getty

Do Olympic athletes get to keep their medals?

Once a medal is hung around a winner's neck, athletes are able to keep this precious keepsake and do with it what they like.

Each Olympics Games carefully designs a new medal to represent the city meaning each one is unique to that year.

A representation of their achievements, athletes tend to keep their historic medal for themselves with some even passing them over to their trainers.

READ MORE:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mercedes explain George Russell's disqualification at Belgian Grand Prix with driver's own weight loss partly to blame

Nigel Farage accused of being 'Tommy Robinson in a suit' over Southport stabbings comments

UK & World

Body found in search for teenage boy whose kayak capsized in Norfolk waterway

UK & World

Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

When is Simone Biles competing again? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Which tax rises could the Labour government introduce in the autumn budget?

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts looking at one another loved up

Are Love Island's Joey Essex and Jessy Potts still together? A look inside their romance now

TV & Movies

Inside Becky Downie's family life

Becky Downie family: Olympian's parents, sister and brother's tragic death explained

Showbiz

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

Showbiz

Alice Kinsella is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Alice Kinsella's age, height, medals, Instagram and famous family revealed

Showbiz

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics

Dan Evans age, height, girlfriend, ranking and friendship with Andy Murray revealed

Showbiz

The Big Brother start date has been revealed

When does Big Brother start? Release date revealed

Showbiz

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter

Max Whitlock wife and daughter: Inside Olympian's family life

Showbiz

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share dog Maggie

Ruth Langsford hits back at Eamonn Holmes amid dog custody battle

Showbiz

Noah Williams is competing for Team GB

Noah Williams age, height, girlfriend, parents and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Meet Tom Daley's family from mum and dad to siblings and husband

Tom Daley family revealed from mum and dad to siblings, husband and children

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley

Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

Showbiz

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Showbiz

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Showbiz