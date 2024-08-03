Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed

Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games
Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

How tall is Dina Asher-Smith, how old is she, what is her net worth, how many medals does she have, what is her 100m PB and who is her partner?

Dina Asher-Smith is representing Team GB in the athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympics and while she goes for gold, we've been wanting to know more about the superstar athlete.

Facing tough competition from fellow sprinters Daryll Neita, Sha’Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dina is ready to put her best foot forward and go for Olympic glory on the track.

While her glittering sporting career in well documented, many fans have been keen to get to know Dina a bit better and learn more about the talented sportswoman.

How old is Dina Asher-Smith, who is her partner, how tall is she, does she have Instagram, what is her net worth and how many Olympic medals does she have?

Dina Asher-Smith is going for gold at the Paris Olympics
Dina Asher-Smith is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

How old is Dina Asher-Smith?

Olympic legend Dina is 28-years-old and was born on the 4th of December 1995, making her star sign Sagittarius.

The sprinter began running at a young age and ran a world-best 39.16 seconds in the 300m race at the age of 13.

How tall is Dina Asher-Smith?

Dina is 5ft 5in, making her 1.64m tall. This makes her slightly taller than Athletics favourite Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who stands at 5ft exactly.

Dina Asher-Smith is competing for Team GB at the 2024 Olympics
Dina Asher-Smith is competing for Team GB at the 2024 Olympics

Who is Dina Asher-Smith's partner?

It isn't clear whether Dina is in a relationship or not as she tends to keep her personal life private, however she did previously date fellow Team GB athlete Zharnel Hughes.

The former couple appear to have been together prior to 2018 and have kept a cordial friendship since splitting.

When their break-up became public knowledge, Dina opened up about their partnership, telling The Sun: "We are fine, we are still friends.

"I won’t go into the details because that is personal life but we are cool, absolutely fine. I am not a celebrity so I didn’t think it was that much of a big deal to be in the papers.

"It is hilarious that people care if I have a boyfriend. I can’t wait to tell him."

Dina Asher-Smith was previously in a relationship with Zharnel Hughes. Pictured in 2018
Dina Asher-Smith was previously in a relationship with Zharnel Hughes. Pictured in 2018

What is Dina Asher-Smith's net worth?

Dina is estimated to be worth between £2.5million - £3.5million, according to 888 Sport.

As well as taking part in various racing competitions, Dina has also worked with brands including Louis Vuitton, Valentino and Off-White, which are sure to have added to her impressive bank account.

How many Olympic medals does Dina Asher-Smith have?

Team GB athlete Dina currently holds two bronze Olympic medals. She received her first medal in the 4×100 m relay at the 2016 Rio Games and repeated this success at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She also has a number of medals from the Commonwealth Games, European Championships and World Championships.

Dina Asher-Smith won bronze at the Rio and Tokyo Olympic Games. Pictured at the Tokyo Olympics
Dina Asher-Smith won bronze at the Rio and Tokyo Olympic Games. Pictured at the Tokyo Olympics

What is Dina Asher-Smith's 100m PB?

As one of the fastest women in the UK, Dina has an impressive 100m personal best of 10.83 which she achieved in Doha on the 29th of September 2019.

She went on to match this PB in 2022 at the World Championships, meaning that she holds the British record for the women's fastest 100m outdoor run.

What is Dina Asher-Smith's Instagram?

Fans can follow Dina on Instagram @dinaashersmith. She currently boasts 381,000 followers and often shares behind-the-scenes images of her races as well as days out with friends.

