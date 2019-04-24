Ellie and Anna Want To Hear From You!

24 April 2019, 15:42

Ellie and Anna

This week the girls are asking for your stories on returning to work, shared parental leave and the most obvious advice ever.

As Ellie returns from maternity leave, there's three big questions on Ellie and Anna's minds this week:

What are your experiences and advice for returning to work? Maybe work made the transition super easy for you, or maybe just as you were gearing yourself up to go back, the baby's sick! We want to know!

Fewer dads are taking shared parental leave - WHY? How is the childcare split in your household? 

What's the most obvious piece of new parent advice you've ever been given? We've all heard the "struggling to sleep? Try white noise!", so we want to know some of the absolute gems you've been given.

Use the form below to let us know and we could be giving you a call back!

Ellie And Anna Want To Hear From You!

* Required fields

