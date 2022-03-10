Exclusive

Aston Merrygold reveals behind-the-scenes secrets of JLS tour on Heart Breakfast

JLS star Aston Merrygold appeared on Heart Breakfast today, where he opened up about what life is really like on tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aston Merrygold dropped by the Heart Breakfast studios today, where he told Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden all about touring with JLS.

The 34-year-old performed a string of comeback shows with his band last year, admitting they had a pretty relaxed time.

When Jamie asked him whether things had changed since he became a dad, Aston admitted: "The tour wasn't sleep deprived at all, it was really, really good.

JLS went on tour again last year. Picture: Getty Images

"After the show, we'd have a little drink then go to bed. I shouldn't say this out loud because the wives will be annoyed, but it was nice and sleep filled, and a lot of fun."

Aston shares Grayson, four, and one-year-old Macaulay with his wife Sarah Richards, while his bandmates are also dads.

Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle are parents to Alaia, eight, and Valentina, four, and one-year-old Blake, while JB Gill is dad to Ace, seven, and Chiara, three.

Oritsé Williams also welcomed his son Omré back in 2014.

Aston Merrygold is now a dad of two. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, popular ITV show The Masked Singer is hitting the road for the first time this year.

Taking place throughout March and April, the amazing show will be hosted by Joel Dommett, while Aston will be joined by fellow previous contestant Denise Van Outen as a judge.

There will also be plenty of extra surprises, including celebrity guests and judges.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

