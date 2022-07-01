Exclusive

Jamie and Amanda hunt down grandma and grandson after Ed Sheeran dance video goes viral

By Alice Dear

Joan and her grandson James were filmed having the time of their lives at the Ed Sheeran gig this week.

Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden have revealed the identities of a grandmother and grandson duo who went viral this week after a video of them dancing was shared online.

Joan Allden, 86, her grandson James, and his best friend Matthew became an instant hit on Twitter after a woman sat near them at an Ed Sheeran concert posted footage of them dancing and having the best time.

The woman, Molly, shared the pictures and videos on Twitter and asked for people to help to hunt down the family as she wanted to tell them that watching them "made her night".

Well, we managed to track down Joan and James and the pair joined Jamie and Amanda on Heart Breakfast on Friday morning to talk about the whirlwind 24 hours they've had.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

