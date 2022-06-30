Exclusive

Heart-warming video shows grandma, 86, dancing with grandson at Ed Sheeran concert

By Alice Dear

Joan Allden looked to be having the time of her life during Ed Sheeran's Wembley show this week.

Heart-warming footage of a grandma dancing with her grandson and his friend at an Ed Sheeran concert has gone viral.

The original videos and pictures of the sweet moments were posted by a woman who was sat near them during the gig, as she pleaded with Twitter to help her find out who they are.

She explained in a post that watching them dance "made her night" and that she wanted to find them to relay the message.

The search didn't take long, with a man called Sam Gould getting in touch to explain that the woman was his fiancée's grandmother.

Joan, Matthew and James had an amazing time at the Ed Sheeran concert. Picture: Twitter/ @mollylenney

We spoke to Sam, who revealed that the elderly woman is called Joan Allden, she is 86-years-old and she's a huge Ed Sheeran fan.

In the videos and pictures, Joan is dancing with her grandson, James Bissell, and his best friend Matthew Hickman, 23.

Sam told us that the whole family love Joan very much and that they were very excited by the response to the videos and pictures online.

Joan is a huge Ed Sheeran fan and has been to see two of his concerts at Wembley. Picture: Twitter/ @mollylenney

He told us: "They are huge Ed Sheeran fans.

"Joan, who is also a life-long West Wam United fan, has been to two of Ed's shows at Wembley. They both say the night was incredible."

Oh my god I love this 🥹🥹 — Plastic™ (@heylaurahey_) June 30, 2022

My heart melts, what a Grandson 🥰 hope you both had the time of your lives ❤ — MendezTheTortoise (@TortoiseMendez) June 30, 2022

omg that’s so cute — molly 💃 (@ftwrmolly) June 30, 2022

People on Twitter have been commenting their love for the footage since it was posted, with many saying that the videos made them very emotional.

One person commented: "Omg this has made me cry, amazing.. I miss my nan more every single day.. This is one for them to treasure."

Another posted: "My heart melts, what a grandson! Hope you both had the time of your lives.

A third wrote: "This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen."