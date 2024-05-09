How to watch Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2024 final

9 May 2024, 11:07

Don't miss the live stream as Heart make another person £1,000,000 richer!
Don't miss the live stream as Heart make another person £1,000,000 richer! Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Heart Make Me A Millionaire final is almost here! Here's what to expect and how you can watch us make another person £1,000,000 richer on Friday.

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2024 is almost over, but first, we have to make one of our listeners £1,000,000 richer.

The Grand Final will take place this Friday, 10th May, at Heart HQ in London where one of our grand finalists will walk away with a life-changing £1,000,000.

We currently have our nine finalists excitedly waiting for the big day while the search for the 10th finalist continues – could it be you? Visit the main page of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire for more detail here.

On Friday, make sure you tune in to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden from 6:30am to listen and Global Player to watch the winning moment on our live stream.

Jamie and Amanda are ready to make someone a millionaire!
Jamie and Amanda are ready to make someone a millionaire! Picture: Heart

How do I watch the Make Me A Millionaire Final?

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire Final will be streamed live on Friday, 10th May, from 8:00AM on Global Player.

Download Global Player on your phone, tap on live radio and you’ll see us in the top right corner. Or you’ll see us on the home page, scroll up and tap on the live stream.

If you’ve got Sky Glass or Apple TV, you can watch us on your TV – just open the Global Player app!

What happens during the Make Me A Millionaire Final?

On Friday, 3rd May, nine finalists were randomly selected by Amanda Holden to progress through to the Grand Final.

Now, we are looking for our 10th finalist with random selection happening on Thursday, 9th May.

On Friday, these 10 finalists will join Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in London where one person will win an incredible £1,000,000 and become our latest millionaire.

Watch the moment we selected our nine finalists here:

Meet 9 of Heart Make Me A Millionaire finalists!

Watch the moment we made Magaret a millionaire this time last year:

Magaret Coetzer wins Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2023

