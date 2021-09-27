Married at First Sight UK fans spot major clue Matt Jameson and Dan McKee are still together

27 September 2021, 11:30 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 11:32

Matt and Daniel have been going from strength to strength on Married at First Sight UK
Matt and Daniel have been going from strength to strength on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Daniel and Matt from Married at First Sight UK have hinted they are still together.

Married at First Sight UK has definitely given us the drama this year, with more cheating, partner swapping and quitting than we’ve ever seen.

One couple who seem to have avoided most of the drama is Matt Jameson and Dan McKee, who hit it off as soon as they met.

As the show’s first ever gay couple, the pair have been going from strength to strength, with Matt even visiting Daniel’s native Northern Ireland last week.

Fans think Matt and Daniel from MAFS UK are still together
Fans think Matt and Daniel from MAFS UK are still together. Picture: Channel 4

And despite the show being filmed back in May, it looks like the couple could still be together now judging by their social media accounts.

Daniel recently shared a photo of the couple in Northern Ireland, as they cuddled up on the beach.

He wrote alongside it: “It was great to bring Hubby home and show him the sights. I couldn’t have brought him over without seeing the sunrise. Ps…Thanks for the hats mum 😋🌊 🌅 🤩.”

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Great pic, I'm rooting for you both. Lovely couple 💕”, to which Daniel replied: “thank you,” along with two very telling emojis: “🙏 🙌”.

Does this mean the pair have gone the distance? Well, Matt has also been dropping clues on his own Instagram account.

After posting a string of selfies with his husband, followers made comments such as “What’s not to love about you two❤️”, and “Love you 2 together x.”

Hinting that he approves of the messages, Matt liked them, as well as a reply which read: “You're both handsome you make a lovely couple 💛💫 “.

Matt and Daniel have been sharing photos of one another on Instagram
Matt and Daniel have been sharing photos of one another on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, back on the show Matt, from Leeds, casts doubt over their relationship when he drops the bombshell that doesn’t want to move to Ireland.

The couple had previously discussed Matt moving there so Daniel could open up a holistic retreat.

But in a clip from Monday evening’s episode, Matt can be seen saying: "I don't think I should move to Northern Ireland.”

Will the distance prove too much for Matt and Dan? Viewers will have to wait and see…

