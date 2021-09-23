Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's anonymous letters

23 September 2021, 12:32 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 12:35

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Each pair received an anonymous letter from their fellow married couples at the third dinner party, an exercise that caused chaos.

The Married at First Sight UK couples sat down for the third dinner party of the series this week, but the evening quickly descended into chaos as cracks started to show in marriages and friendships.

One of the catalysts for the explosive evening was the letters each couple had anonymously written for another married pair, most of them full of brutal home truths.

This was an experiment the experts came up with to give the couples the chance to hear what others think about their relationships.

And while they are anonymous letters – and it was not revealed who wrote them – fans recon they've worked some of them out.

Adam and Tayah received a very positive letter from their anonymous couple
Adam and Tayah received a very positive letter from their anonymous couple. Picture: E4

Megan and Bob, who have since left the experiment, received a highly negative letter, especially after Megan cheated on her husband with Alexis' former husband Jordan.

It read: "We feel like saying sorry is not enough and we feel like you [Megan] should show Bob how sorry you are as actions speak louder than words.

"Bob, we feel like you’ve been too forgiving when we know that deep down you are still hurting and have not forgiven Megan. And you need to stand up for yourself more.

"Please stop being a doormat, you deserve so much better. This is the end of the journey, XOXO.’

Married at First Sight viewers are convinced Morag and Luke wrote the letter to Franky
Married at First Sight viewers are convinced Morag and Luke wrote the letter to Franky. Picture: E4
Franky was obviously furious at what was written about him in the letter
Franky was obviously furious at what was written about him in the letter. Picture: E4

Some fans think this letter was put together by Alexis, most likely because of the "we feel like saying sorry is not enough" line of the letter and the fact Megan kissed her husband.

One person wrote on social media: "So Alexis wrote that letter for Megan and Bob I bet #MarriedAtFirstSightUK."

There is some disagreement, however, as some believe Ant and Alexis were responsible for Morag and Luke's letter, given how passionate Ant was about Morag's treatment of her husband.

Some Married at First Sight viewers thought Alexis and Ant were behind Bob and Megan's letter
Some Married at First Sight viewers thought Alexis and Ant were behind Bob and Megan's letter. Picture: E4
The couple who wrote Bob and Megan's letter advised that they leave the experiment
The couple who wrote Bob and Megan's letter advised that they leave the experiment. Picture: E4

As for Morag, people are convinced she and Luke were responsible for penning the letter for Franky and Marilyse, something even Franky was suspicious of.

During the episode, Franky was visibly annoyed at what was written in the letter, which stated that they [whoever wrote it] felt "uncomfortable" in his presence, and that they thought the "dynamic" between them was "weird".

When Franky went on to ask the table if he was "so bad" at the first commitment ceremony, Morag was quick to shout "yes" – leading Franky to accuse her of writing the letter, something she denied.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Morag defo wrote the letter to Franky #MAFSUK."

Another congratulated Morag that "her" letter to Franky "made him blow his cover".

Other guesses from fans include that Morag wrote Amy and Josh's letter, that Tayah and Adam wrote the letter to Megan and Bob and that Dan and Matt had sent theirs to Ant and Alexis.

It is currently unknown whether this information will ever be revealed to the contestants.

Married At First Sight UK continues tonight on E4 at 9pm.

