Win signed Ed Sheeran bundle and tickets T&Cs

The signed Ed Sheeran bundle & 2 UK tickets to the 2022 Mathematics Tour promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global Charities (as defined in the Global’s Make Some Noise Competition Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Wednesday 6th October 2021 to Friday 8th October 2021 on Heart. Global Charities is the Promoter. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the Global’s Make Some Noise Competition Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

To enter the Promotion, you must send a text message with the keyword SHEERAN to the shortcode 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). The Text Message Line will open at 08:00 on Wednesday 6th October 2021 and close at 09:00 on Friday 8th October 2021. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering. After entering the Promotion, you will receive a bounce back text message informing you that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless you text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Promotion, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the Promotion. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw. Within 3 hours of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable. If you are selected as a winning entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry. Entrants can enter up to 10 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize specific terms:

One winning entrant will receive:

A pair of UK tickets to see Ed Sheeran perform at the Mathematics Tour in 2022.

The winning entrant can choose one UK venue for one date from the UK tour dates for the Mathematics Tour 2022.

The winning entrant will also receive the following signed items:

Snugzy Boy Mini Me Cushion:

1x Snugzy bear, personalised with Ed Sheeran’s large, blown-up face. Ed has signed it with “I’m Sorry” and a signature.

Face Thong in Size Medium:

1x Y-Front, G String thong, personalised with Ed Sheeran’s smiling face on the front and the back. Ed has signed it with “EW.” and a signature

7 inch x 2.5 inch unscented, long-burning candle:

1x candle with Ed Sheeran depicted as Jesus on the outside of the glass casing. Ed has signed it with a signature.

Men’s Flip Flops Size 7-9 (UK) 9-10 (US):

1x pair of flip flops personalised with multiple copies of Ed Sheeran’s face. Ed has signed each flip flop (left and right) with a signature

Ed Sheeran (Green Jacket) Cardboard Cutout - Lifesize Cutout:

1x Lifesize Ed Sheeran Cardboard Cut-Out. Ed has drawn A Harry Potter Lighting scar, glasses and a moustache/soul patch on the face, as well as signing the chest with a signature.

Global will courier the prize directly to the winner free of charge to their chosen UK address. We will endeavour to deliver the prize within 28 days and we will keep the winner updated with delivery times. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, meet and greet, travel and accommodation are not included within the prize. The winner and their guest must abide by the terms and conditions of their chosen venue, this includes any age restrictions that may affect the guest. If the guest is under 18 years old they must meet the minimum age requirements of the venue and attend with the winner who must be aged 18 or over as stated in point 13. It is the responsibility of the winner to comply with any Covid 19 checks and tests for entering their travel destination. Global will not cover the cost of any Covid testing and it is the complete responsibility of the winner and their travel companions to buy, organise and arrange these tests. Global will not be held responsible if the winner or their guests do not have the correct travel documentation, test results or if they breach any COVID-19 regulations. In addition to the provisions set out at clause 12 in the General Competition Terms and Conditions relating to fulfilment of prizes, our ability to fulfil a prize, or perform any of our obligations under the General Competition Terms and Conditions or these Specific Rules (together, the “Competition Terms and Conditions” could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (“Covid Measures”). If, due to Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Competition Terms and Conditions, (for example, if the prize is a Holiday Prize to a destination where UK travellers are unable to travel to or advised against travelling to as a result of the Covid Measures), then we shall not be in breach of the Competition Terms and Conditions. In these circumstances, we will try and mitigate the effects of the Covid Measures, for example by varying or swapping the prize in accordance with the provisions at clause 12. A Holiday Prize may need to be swapped for a cash prize, which will be decided by us in our sole discretion. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and not for resale. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion. Global are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. Global Charities are registered with the PSA: registration number ORG831-51159-55647. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

