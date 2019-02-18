Anti-Terror Officer Jailed For Sex With 14-Year-Old Girl

An anti-terror police officer from Berkshire's been jailed for eight years for having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

38-year-old Peter Drummond, from Three Mile Cross near Reading, befriended the victim on social media - then travelled to Cornwall to meet her twice in 2017.

He'd spoken to her via Kik messenger, Snapchat and Skype.

He was cleared of rape but was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child at Truro Crown Court.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "Drummond relentlessly pursued his underage victim on social media, tracking her whereabouts so that he could satisfy his sexual desires.

"His actions will have a long-lasting impact on the teenage girl involved, who has bravely spoken out to ensure he is unable to target other vulnerable young people in this way.

"Not enough is being done to protect children online and we're campaigning for social networks to offer safe accounts for children and proactively search for, and stop, child grooming on their platforms."