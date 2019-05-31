Car Driver Dies In Crash With Lorry On A4 In Berkshire

31 May 2019, 16:04 | Updated: 31 May 2019, 16:07

Police sign

Police have confirmed a man's died following a crash with a lorry on the A4 Bath Road at Aldermaston.

At around 11.05am today (May 31) a VW Passat and a lorry collided on the A4, Bath Road near the Cods Hill Junction.

Thames Valley Police attended the scene and the male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

The road is closed in both directions at the A340 junction on the A4 for the Police investigation and it is expected to remain closed for several hours (Friday afternoon).

Diversions are in place but police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

HGV drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes on the M4 and A34 as there are weight limits on the diversion routes.

Investigating officer PC Simon Nelson of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: 

“Sadly, the driver in one of the vehicles involved in this collision was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are now trying to establish exactly what happened before this tragic incident.

“If you have dash-cam footage or you witnessed this collision, please get in touch with officers either online or by calling 101 and quoting the reference URN 445 (31/5).”

