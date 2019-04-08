Verdict Considered Over Death Of Epileptic Man Held By Police

The jury in the inquest of an epileptic man who died after being restrained face down in a police van has retired to consider its verdict.

Duncan Tomlin fell unconscious while being detained during a struggle in Haywards Heath in July 2014.

The 32-year-old, originally from Oxfordshire, died in hospital two days later.

Five Sussex Police officers were called to give evidence at his inquest, which has taken place in Crawley over the last four weeks.

The jury of six women and four men left the West Sussex Coroner's Court room shortly after 10.30am on Monday to begin deliberations.

Assistant coroner Elisabeth Bussey-Jones is presiding over the hearing.