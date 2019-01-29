Birmingham Man Denies Being National Action Member

A man from Birmingham is among four people who've denied being members of banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

22 year-old Garry Jack from Heathland Avenue, and 24-year-old Mark Jones appeared over a video-link at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, to enter pleas of not guilty to a charge of being members of the proscribed group.

Sat at the back of court were co-accused Alice Cutter, 22, who is Jones's fiance, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who also denied the same charge.

It is alleged all four were members between December 17, 2016 and September 5, 2017.

The group was outlawed by the then-Home Secretary Amber Rudd earlier in December 2016.

Following a hearing lasting more than an hour, the Recorder of Birmingham, Judge Melbourne Inman QC, said: "Until your trial, I adjourn this matter."

All four are next in court for a pre-trial hearing next month ahead of trial at the crown court on March 18.