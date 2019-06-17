Consultation On Plans To Close Acorns Hospice In Walsall

17 June 2019

Teddy Bear

Acorns has begun a consultation with staff on a proposal to cease offering services from the children’s hospice facility in Walsall.

If the proposal is confirmed, all children and families currently receiving their care from the Walsall hospice will be invited to access the services at one of our other two children’s hospices, located in Birmingham and Worcester. 

One of the families to benefit from the service at Acorns in Walsall are Jennie Dalton and Mark Lyttle. Their eight year-old daughter Isabella passed away there about six weeks ago.


Acorns told Heart:

“It has been an extremely difficult decision to make this proposal for our Walsall hospice, but we believe it is necessary to safeguard the future of Acorns and our work across the West Midlands.

“We acknowledge the proposal will be unsettling for all the families using the hospice, so our priority during the consultation period is to listen closely to the families affected and support them in any way we can should this proposal go ahead.  

“If the proposal is confirmed, all children and families currently receiving their care from the Walsall hospice will be invited to access the services at one of our other two children’s hospices, located in Birmingham and Worcester.”

