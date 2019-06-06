Coventry Company Wins £63m Army Contract

The Ministry of Defence has announced a 63-million pound contract for a Coventry company to maintain the Army's cutting-edge fleet of armoured vehicles.

NP Aerospace in Foleshill will be in charge of the upkeep, updating and upgrading of almost 2-and-a-half thousand vehicles.

The contract will support approximately 100 jobs in Coventry and 250 jobs across the UK.

Defence Minister Stuart Andrew, said: "Armoured vehicles save lives on the battlefield and this contract will ensure they are repaired, upgraded and returned to the frontline as quickly as possible.

"This vital contract demonstrates how the MOD benefits every region of the UK by providing hundreds of skilled jobs and multi-million-pound investment to the West Midlands."



Director Land Equipment for DE&S, Major General Colin McClean said: "The Protected Mobility fleet has been hugely important for defence over the last 15 years, saving numerous lives on operations. It is vital that we continue to invest in our battle-winning capabilities, ensuring that they are always ready for training or operational purposes.

Given its significant role now and in the future, I am pleased we are partnering with NP Aerospace to deliver this contract".