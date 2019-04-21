Family Pays Tribute To Man Fatally Shot In Birmingham

21 April 2019, 06:20 | Updated: 21 April 2019, 07:24

Remal Hunt WMP

A young father who died after being shot in the chest in Birmingham, has been named.

28 year old Remal Hunt was injured in Erdington on Church Road on Thursday 18 April and he died a short time later.

His family have released a statement saying, "Remal was a very much loved son, brother and father who was kind-hearted and will be sadly-missed."

No arrests have yet been made, but officers continue to look for CCTV and speak to potential witnesses.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield from West Midlands Police said: "We believe that Remal was directly targeted.

"There will be many people who know what happened and where those responsible are now.

"I would encourage them to provide that information which can be done in confidence.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Church Road around midday on Thursday - you may have valuable information.

"Remal's family are distraught at his loss and we are determined to seek justice for them."

