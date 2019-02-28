Inquests Open Into The Deaths Of A Shropshire Couple

Inquests have opened into the deaths of a Shropshire-born couple who died within hours of each other in Australia.

Jason Francis, 29, died of injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle in Perth, Western Australia, on December 22, a hearing at Shrewsbury's Shirehall was told on Thursday.

Shropshire Coroner John Ellery was told that 26-year-old Alice Robinson was found deceased in Woodstock Street, Perth, on December 23.

No cause of death for Ms Robinson, a digital magazine content editor, was given to Mr Ellery during a brief hearing, in which he was given evidence by a coroner's officer.

The inquest opening was told Bridgnorth-born Mr Francis, whose occupations were given as asbestos worker and RAF firefighter, lived with Ms Robinson at an address in the Scarborough area of Perth.

Adjourning the hearing, Mr Ellery said: "Inquests are taking place in Perth and we await notification of the date of that.

"I will adjourn until May 22nd subject to the inquest position in Perth."