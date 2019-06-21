New Sports Proposed For Birmingham 2022

Three new sports could be added to the programme of events at Birmingham 2022, after proposals were given approval by the Commonwealth Games Federation’s Executive Board.

Under the proposals, Women's T20 cricket, beach volleyball and Para table tennis have been recommended for inclusion in the programme, in a move that could see more medals available for women and more para-sports included, than at any other previous edition of the Commonwealth Games.

It is expected that the inclusion of the new sports will bring a young and diverse audience to the Games.

Ian Reid, CEO of Birmingham 2022 said: “Ever since the sports programme for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was announced, there has been interest from all five optional sports that were not originally selected by Birmingham’s bid team and we are grateful to all of the sports for their participation and enthusiasm during this review process.

“Our recommendation of adding women’s cricket, beach volleyball and Para table tennis is the result of a thorough review and we believe these sports would help us to enhance the existing programme and reach new audiences, while showcasing the sports to our local community, spectators and fans across the world, watching on TV.

“It’s also a selection that could help ensure that the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the most inclusive in history, with a potential for the largest ever para-sports programme and more female medallists than ever before, representing a great story not just for Birmingham 2022, but for women’s sport in general.”

These recommendations were then sent to the Commonwealth Games Federation, for consideration by both their Sports Committee and Executive Board and, now they’ve given the green light, the plans will be put to a final vote of the Commonwealth Games Federation’s General Assembly, which is made up of the 71 member Commonwealth Games Associations.

CGF President, Dame Louise Martin DBE, said: “We welcome the proposal from Birmingham 2022 to include the three additional sports of women’s cricket, beach volleyball and Para table tennis at the Games. Following a careful review, the CGF Executive Board agreed to recommend to our Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) that they approve the proposed sports joining the programme. However, for the sports to be confirmed, we will need to receive a positive response from a minimum of 51% of the CGAs.

“We must respect this process and hope to make a positive announcement in late July or early August following the conclusion of the vote.”

Once the outcome of the General Assembly’s vote is known a second announcement will be made.