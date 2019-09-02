Men suffer serious burns after 'substance' attack in Black Country

Police Line Tape. Picture: Getty

Two men have suffered serious burn injuries are a "potentially hazardous substance" was thrown at their van.

West Midlands Police said the victims were sitting in a vehicle in Wollaston Road, Stourbridge, when they were attacked at about 10.30am on Sunday. They were both taken to hospital.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around the incident and the road has been closed following a minor collision that happened after the attack, the force said.

West Midlands Fire Service firefighters and specialist crews attended a acid attack crews worked to secure the scene, treat casualties and assist West Midlands Police today.



Police are investigating after a potentially hazardous substance was thrown ... https://t.co/THrh4okvbo pic.twitter.com/pzaQexmnFT — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) September 1, 2019

