Men suffer serious burns after 'substance' attack in Black Country

2 September 2019, 05:39

Police Line Tape
Police Line Tape. Picture: Getty

Two men have suffered serious burn injuries are a "potentially hazardous substance" was thrown at their van.

West Midlands Police said the victims were sitting in a vehicle in Wollaston Road, Stourbridge, when they were attacked at about 10.30am on Sunday. They were both taken to hospital.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around the incident and the road has been closed following a minor collision that happened after the attack, the force said.

West Midlands Fire Service said specialist crews had worked to secure the scene, treat the casualties and assist police.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carillion Hospital Site

Unite steps up calls for "root and branch reform" of company law after Carillion closure

Local News

US Open: Novak Djokovic retires against Stan Wawrinka as title defence ends

Sport

More states issue evacuation orders as Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

James and Ola Jordan are expecting their first child

James and Ola Jordan expecting first child after 'IVF struggles'

Lifestyle

Encourage your kids to eat five pieces of fruit and vegetables a day

Healthier habits made easier: how to help the kids eat better

Lifestyle

Paul Potts has been knocked out of the contest

Britain’s Got Talent fans are outraged after Paul Potts is booted off in the first round

TV & Movies

xx

Wayne Rooney ‘stripped down to his pants’ at boozy Jacuzzi party

Celebrities

She tried to contact the singer in the early hours

THE EX FILES: Katie Price sends ‘flirty late night texts’ to Gareth Gates... 17 years after she took his virginity while pregnant with Harvey

Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay baby

Baby boy sports his famous father's iconic angry face during first haircut

TV & Movies