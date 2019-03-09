Triple Stabbing At Birmingham Nightclub

Three men have been injured after a stabbing inside a nightclub in Northfield.

Officers were called to reports of a disorder at around 2:20am this morning at Medleys club on Bristol Road South.

Three men thought to be in their 20's were taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries, none of which are thought to be life-threatening.

The scene is currently closed while specialist forensic examinations take place.

Jenny Birch from force CID said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances of what took place during the early hours of this morning.

“I need anyone who has any information about what happened to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“This is a shocking incident where weapons were sadly used again causing injuries to three people, we need to determine what happened and who is responsible.

“Officers are addressing the rising surge in violence and knife crime. We continue our extra patrols and are still utilising our extensive powers to search people without the need to suspect they are carrying weapons.

“We are committed to tackling the rise in violence in the city and will robustly deal with those intent on causing harm within our communities."