New campaign to tackle West Yorkshire wildfires

18 July 2019, 14:20 | Updated: 18 July 2019, 14:21

Marsden Moor fire

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has started a new campaign to try and prevent more wildfires.

There have been 11 large moorland fires in the last six months across the county.

Some local councils have already banned barbeques, fires and sky lanterns on moorland to try and reduce the risk of future fires.

At the launch of the #BeMoorAware campaign campaign on Ilkley Moor, a large banner was unveiled down the ‘cow’ rock at the famous ‘cow and calf’ site on the moorland.

WYFRS Area Manager, Chris Kirby, said: "This year has seen some huge moorland fires across West Yorkshire and it’s crucial the public get behind this campaign to ensure this trend doesn’t continue. 

"Some of the fires have been deliberate, which we utterly condemn – but most have been accidental and simply due to people being careless when out and about. As our campaign highlights – just one family barbecue can start a fire which destroys hundreds of hectares of beautiful moorland.

"We don’t want to ruin anyone’s fun but we do want to make people aware of the serious consequences that a barbecue or a dropped cigarette can have, especially in tinder dry conditions.

"A fire can spread so quickly, once it’s caught there’s little you can do to stop it and before you know it there’s a catastrophic blaze with far reaching consequences. This not only impacts on local moorland and wildlife, but affects local businesses, especially if roads need to be closed for health and safety reasons."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wilfried Zaha tells Crystal Palace he wants to leave amid Arsenal interest

Sport

Tory rebels help limit next PM's power to shut parliament to pursue no-deal Brexit

UK & World

New migrants to be tracked by digital IDs post-Brexit, leaked Home Office documents reveal

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The youngster looks just like his model mum

Who is Liz Hurley's son Damian and who's the Gucci model's dad?

Celebrities

Here's everything you need to know about Jonathon from Queer Eye

How old is Jonathan Van Ness, who's the Queer Eye hairdresser's ex boyfriend Wilco Froneman and is he single?

TV & Movies

Do you think it's an unreasonable request?

Airline cause outrage after warning breastfeeding mothers they may be asked to cover up

Lifestyle

Michael has recently had a change of heart following Jaonna’s shock dumping from the villa

Love Island first look: Amber and Michael share passionate kiss after he confesses feelings

TV & Movies

Lucie Donlan

Lucie Donlan WON'T be staying in touch with the Love Island girls because she 'can't trust them'

TV & Movies

Carla spoke out about her decision to go ahead with the nose job

Mum who faked depression to get NHS nose job is signed off work after vicious online backlash

Lifestyle