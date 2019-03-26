Police treat missing Bristol boy case as child abduction

Police say they are now treating the disappearance of a boy from Bristol as child abduction.

The mother of eight-year-old Angelo Jurado-Marmolejo reported him as missing on Saturday 2 March after his father 43-year-old Rafael Jurado-Cabello failed to return him home following a pre-arranged visit.

Angelo lives full-time with his mother in the Whitehall area of Bristol and attends a local primary school.

Mr Jurado-Cabello, a Spanish national, is now in breach of a court order and is wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

Investigating officer DI Matt Lloyd said: ''Our immediate priority is to locate Angelo and do all we can to ensure he is safely returned to his home in Bristol.

''Mr Jurado-Cabello in is breach of a court order put in place to protect Angelo's welfare.

''This will be an extremely unsettling experience for Angelo as he's been taken away from his family home, his primary school and his friends.

''We believe Rafael Jurado-Cabello may have taken Angelo abroad and we're making further enquiries with the Spanish authorities to locate him as soon as possible.''

Angelo's mother Karol Marmolejo said: ''We miss Angelo so much, he is our treasure. His older brother David and I are desperate to have him home - he fills our home with his incredible ideas and energy, and he gives colour to our life.

''We miss the morning cuddles he asks for every day. Angelo will be missing his family, his friends and his school, and we are very worried about him.

''Angelo often has a smile on his face, as he is a very lively person. He wants all the people who are next to him be having fun too. Angelo enjoys having a lot of family time - at the park, playing board games, at home, and is very sociable too - he is always busy.

''Angelo is more aware now of his situation, where he lives and his surroundings, despite his young age. Angelo is comfortable showing his emotions, happiness, sadness and can shed a tear after watching a film. He will also try to explain if he is not happy though.

''Angelo is a very active person and has endless amounts of energy. His biggest passion is football, and he will talk about it constantly. He supports both Juventus and Real Madrid, and his favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

''He is determined to become a football player one day, he trains every week with his team, and has become a very confident player. He has extra coaching and can be seen playing football at the local park with his brother and mum several times a week.

''Angelo is bi-lingual, belongs to the school football club, trains in Taekwondo and is a bit of a daredevil at heart. He collects SuperZings and trades these with his friends.

''We have no information about where he may be, or how he is, and we'd ask anyone with information to call the police as soon as possible.''

Rafael Jurado-Cabello is described as white, 5ft 6ins/7ins, slim, with black hair.

Angelo is described as white, aged eight, with short wavy dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, 4ft 4ins and last seen wearing a zip-up fleece, dark trousers, red training shoes and carrying a blue rucksack.

If you see Rafael Jurado-Cabello or Angelo, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5219046310.

If you have spoken to, or been in contact with, Rafael Jurado-Cabello since Saturday 2 March, or have any information about where he and Angelo may be, please call 101 and give the call handler the same reference number.

If you are abroad and have information, please call +44 1275 849996 or provide information via our website. You can also call the Guardia Civil on +34 696 911659.

You can also call the Missing People charity on 116 000 in the UK or +44 208 392 4545 if you're abroad.