The best Christmas 2020 gift ideas for your sister

The best gifts to buy your sister this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/Superga/Bluebella/VOTCH/Maeve with Love/Public Desire/Mad Beauty/Peacci

What to buy your sister this Christmas including jewellery, perfume and a personalised calendar…

Christmas is finally upon us, and after a tough year we could all do with a treat.

Which is why it’s the perfect time to make your sister feel special over the festive period.

But if you’ve been left scratching your head wondering what you can get your siblings, we’ve got some amazing ideas for you.

Check out our Christmas 2020 gift guide for your sister:

Slipper boots

Flamingo slippers by Bedroom Athletics. Picture: Bedroom Athletics

Price: £20 from Bedroom Athletics

Bedroom Athletics’ new Autumn/Winter collection of luxury slippers will give your sister’s feet some serious TLC this Christmas.

Their selection of luxury faux fur, cuddly fleece and classic tweeds, has great designs for everyone.

Sweatshirt

Rebel jumper by Oliver Bonas. Picture: Oliver Bonas

Price: £42 from Oliver Bonas

Brighten up your siblings' wardrobe with this fun sweatshirt from Oliver Bonas.

And with most of us spending more time indoors over winter, there's no better time to treat your loved ones to fashionable loungewear.

PJ set

Abigail Short and Shirt set. Picture: Bluebella

Price: £34 from Bluebella

For your elegant sister, this pyjama short set is timeless in style.

The soft pink satin shirt has a black satin trim piping along the collar and pocket and the shorts feature a large black satin bow.

Hairdryer

Hydraluxe Pro Range. Picture: Remington

Price: £149.99 from Amazon, Argos & Boots

The perfect gift for siblings who are serious about their haircare, Remington’s Hydraluxe Pro Range has innovative built-in Hydracare technologies that let you style without the risk of heat damage.

Face mask

Disney face mask. Picture: Mad Beauty

Price: £3.99 from Mad Beauty

For your Disney-mad sister, these Villains printed Sheet Face Masks are fun as well as fab for your skin.

They also have a Princess Night in Kit and Warner Bros Friends collection to check out.

Nail polish

Peacci Christmas nail polishes. Picture: Peacci

Price: £10 from Peacci

For the beauty lover in your life, Peacci nail polish is the perfect stocking filler.

Their new Christmas colour range will have your sister feeling festive all year round.

Fruity gin

Kopparberg Passionfruit and Orange flavour gin. Picture: Kopparberg

Price: £20 from Tesco

Kopparberg are back with a brand new Passionfruit and Orange flavour gin.

With a bold and exotic taste, it’s infused with sweet passion fruit and orange, which your sister can enjoy over ice with a slice of orange.

Mascara

Lash Boosting 3-in-1 Mascara. Picture: Artistry studio

Price: £28.65 from Amway

This 3-in-1 mascara volumizes, separates and lifts lashes instantly, making it a must have for your sister's make up bag.

What's more, Artistry Studio's mascara doesn’t clump, flake or smudge and also has a 3-in-1 adjustable wand.

Perfume

Ted Baker

Ted Baker’s Amelia scent. Picture: Superdrug

Price: £24 from Superdrug

Ted Baker’s Amelia scent has top notes of rhubarb, almond and magnolia.

The Limited Edition perfume will suit any sister who refuses to leave the house without smelling on point.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's R.E.M. perfume. Picture: Superdrug

Price: £27.00 from Superdrug

With top notes including Pear, Fig and Warm Salted Caramel, this is the perfect perfume from that autumnal warmth.

Your sister will be wearing this all winter long.

Paco Rabanne Pure XS

Paco Rabanne XS. Picture: www.perfumedirect.com

Price: £46.99 from Perfume Direct

If your sister is after something more floral, Pure XS for Her combines notes of Ylang-Ylang, Vanilla, Popcorn, Ambrette, Sandalwood, Orange Blossom, Peach, Amberwood, Musk and Coconut.

This scent will become your sibling's signature scent all year round, but you might just want to keep it yourself.

Diffuser

Nostara diffuser. Picture: Nostara

Price: From £39 - Nostara

Make your sisters home smell amazing with Nostara’s incredible diffusers.

Our favourite is their Burnished Amber Reed Diffuser which ‘captures a sense of the East’ with exotic Spices and oils and base notes of Amber and Resinous Balsams.

Hair serum

The Hair Boss Overnight Repair Serum. Picture: ASOS

Price: £14.99 from ASOS

Give your sister the ultimate hair treatment with this oil and moisture-rich serum that replenishes hair and replaces essential vitamins.

Argan, Sunflower, Chia Seed, Macadamia and Soya Bean oils help all hair types to stay smooth and strong.

Makeup brush cleaner

STYLPROs new Makeup Brush Cleaner. Picture: STYLPRO

Price: £39.99 from Boots, ASOS, Argos, Look Fantastic, Next, Very, Littlewoods

STYLPROs new Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Gift Sets are sure to add a pop of sass to your sister’s brush cleaning routine.

The automatic ‘washing machine’ for brushes, spins them clean & dry in less than 30 seconds so they are ready to use straight away.

Watch

VOTCH cruelty free watch. Picture: VOTCH

Price: From £142.40 from VOTCH

Perfect for Christmas, cruelty free watch brand VOTCH is allowing you to design and create your own gift set perfect for the fussy sister.

Pick any watch from their stunning vegan collection and add two additional straps for 20% off the entire set.

Jumper

Maeve with Love jumper. Picture: Maeve with Love

Price: £49 from Maeve with Love

If your sister loves unique clothing, Maeve with Love designs Limited edition art printed T-shirts and jumpers.

Printed on organic cotton, the hand drawn pieces are inspired by nature and the environment and are a must have this autumn/winter.

Strap back slippers

Strap back slippers by Public Desire. Picture: Public Desire

Price: £16.99 from Public desire

Want to look fashionable and stay comfy at the same time?

These Sleepy Slippers are available in pink, grey and black, in sizes 3-8 and are the perfect work from home footwear.

Chocolate

Divine Vegan Tasting Hamper. Picture: Divine

Price: £29.95 from Divine

Everyone loves a sweet treat for Christmas and this Divine Vegan Chocolate Hamper makes the perfect gift for any dark chocolate lover.

With a selection of seven flavours of our dark chocolate bars and our delicious mint dark chocolate thins, your sister will be spoiled for choice.

Photo calendar

Personalised calendar by CEWE. Picture: CEWE

Price: £3.49 from CEWE

Add some personality to your sisters working from home office desk with a calendar of photos from CEWE that she will enjoy looking at all year long.

Choose the size and style that will suit them, from kitchen calendars to desk calendars and diary organisers.

Milky Way Sparkle Pyjama Set

Milky Way Sparkle Print Navy Blue Pyjama Set from Oliver Bonas. Picture: Oliver Bonas

Price: £65 from Oliver Bonas

It doesn't get comfier than this navy blue pyjama set, which features a beautiful milky way print in mint green and dusty pink complete with shimmering metallic threads.

With a button down front and navy blue piping, your sister won't ever want to take this stunning set off.

Star print

Posterhaste star print. Picture: Posterhaste

Price: From £20 from Posterhaste

For that personal touch, a Posterhaste Star Map can be gifted to commemorate a wedding, birth, anniversary, or other special occasions.

Select a place, date, and time to create a design showing the night sky (or day!) as it was at your chosen moment.

Gin gift set

Brighton Gin’s gift set. Picture: Brighton Gin

Price: From £56 from Brighton Gin

If your loved one is a gin lover, Brighton Gin’s gift set could be the perfect present.

The set includes two embossed Brighton Gin copa bowl glasses with real gold rims, perfect to share with a sister, as well as a 700ml bottle of either the 40% Pavilion Strength or the 57% Seaside Strength Navy.

Candle

87% 2204 candle. Picture: 2204

Price: £19.99 from 2204 candles

Created by Simon Gallacher, these luxury hand poured soy candles are vegan and eco-friendly.

There are six standard candles on offer, designed for all occasions and for everyone - from an earthy and full-bodied Cuban Cigar & Cognac to the sweet Summer Cherry & Gurbandi Almond to the uplifting and invigorating Espresso & Palo Santo.

Boots

Superga black boots. Picture: Superga

Price: £65 from Superga

For your fashion forward sister, The Superga Alpina boots are the perfect shoe to carry her through Autumn and Winter into Spring.

The Alpina sole is made from moulded rubber and the military style goes with practically every daytime outfit.

Planner

The Positive Planner. Picture: Positive Planner

Price: £20 from The Positive Planner

This journal with a difference will take your sister on a 12-week journey of self-care, gratitude and daily positivity.

And after the 2020 we've all had, she definitely deserves to take some time out to focus on her daily intentions and reflections, mood and gratitude.

Gym wear

CONTUR leggings. Picture: CONTUR

Price: £59 from Contur

CONTUR creates activewear which is designed and manufactured in the UK, which we're sure your sister will love.

Their 'smooth move' leggings use super-soft textiles fashioned in Italy from repurposed nylons, ocean plastics and recycled cotton.

Framed print

Polly Sayer Body Giclee Art Print. Picture: The Hut

Price: From £10 from The Hut

Why not get your sister something a little bit different this year with this Body Giclee Art Print.

Created by influencer Polly Sayer, the stunning design is produced on 300 gsm premium soft cotton paper and would look incredible in any room of the house.

Bag

Arabella Black Bag from Ego. Picture: Ego

Price: £14.99 from Ego

For your fashion conscious sibling, this Arabella black bag from Molly-Mae's new collection will go down a treat,

Complete with a buckle detail and rounded handle, you might have trouble handing this mini bag over.

Food subscription

Vegna Tofu Meatballs from Vibrant Vegan. Picture: Vibrant Vegan

Price: From £6 from Vibrant Vegan

Why not give the gift of delicious vegan meals to your foodie sibling?

Vibrant Vegan makes plant-based ready meals including Piri Piri Jambalaya, Teriyaki Gyoza and Tokyo Chick Katsu.

And with Veganuary just around the corner, the boxes are a great idea for anyone looking to take part in trying out a plant based lifestyle.

Underwear

Y.O.U Underwear. Picture: Y.O.U

Price: From £15 from Y.O.U

Y.O.U Underwear is a sustainable fashion company with a range of luxury underwear perfect for you sister.

It is also fairtrade, vegan and made from 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton by India’s leading ethical and sustainable manufacturer.

So your sibling can 'look good, do good and feel good' in these gorgeous sets.

Serving bowl

Denby Quartz Rose Large Serving Bowl. Picture: John Lewis

Price: £45 from John Lewis

This large Quartz Rose serving bowl could be the centre piece on Christmas Day this year.

It is dishwasher, microwave, oven and freezer safe so is the perfect practical and stylish homeware gift for your sister.

Bracelet

Leo With Love Stephanie Bracelet. Picture: Leo With Love

Price: £40 from Leo With Love

Your sister will love this moon inspired bracelet from Leo With Love.

Whether she likes to keep things simple or wants to jazz up her favourite festive outfit, this piece will go down a treat on December 25th.