Christmas 2020: Best homeware for the festive season

17 November 2020, 02:14

Your home deserves to look cosy this Christmas
Your home deserves to look cosy this Christmas. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Christmas is coming and it's the perfect excuse to invest in a number of adorable pieces to liven up the home.

Posters and canvases from Ink & Drop, from £13

Ink & Drop
Ink & Drop. Picture: Ink & Drop

CandleHand from Beyond Living, £34.95

CandleHand
CandleHand. Picture: BeyondLiving

Personalised blanket from Getting Personal, £29.99

Personalised surname blanket
Personalised surname blanket. Picture: Getting Personal

Boatmade Co. candles, £8

Boatmade Co.
Boatmade Co. Picture: Instagram

Stars and moon flutes from Cath Kidston, £20

These gorgeous Cath Kidston glasses are only £20
These gorgeous Cath Kidston glasses are only £20. Picture: Cath Kidston

The Christmas Cutch candle, from £20

The Christmas Cutch candle
The Christmas Cutch candle. Picture: Cutch

Penguin mug from Starbucks, £8.95

Starbucks' penguin mug
Starbucks' penguin mug. Picture: Starbucks

T Lights Candle, £10

T Lights Candles
T Lights Candles. Picture: Etsy

Chocolate Bliss Candles from Lily Flame, £8.95

Lily Flame Chocolate Bliss candle
Lily Flame Chocolate Bliss candle. Picture: Lily Flame

Votive Candle Set from The Moore House Cocktail Co, £32

The Moore House Cocktail Co
The Moore House Cocktail Co. Picture: The Moore House Cocktail Co

Star fairy lights from Argos, £14

Fairy lights
Fairy lights. Picture: Argos

Trending on Heart

Fat dissolving injections are a great alternative to liposuction

What is intralipotherapy and can fat dissolving injections get rid of double chins?

Beauty

Heart spoke to a pro hairdresser about how to recreate some incredible celeb looks

How to recreate the most popular Christmas hairstyles for this festive season

Beauty

Mo Farah won his first Olympic gold medal in 2012

How many Olympic gold medals does Mo Farah have and when did he win them?

TV & Movies

Here's our top picks of gifts for your mum this Christmas

What to buy your mum for Christmas: The ultimate gift guide

Christmas

Will there be a fifth season of The Crown?

Will there be a season five of The Crown and when will the Netflix show end?

TV & Movies

Sarah at the opening of a fountain built in memory of Diana in London's Hyde Park (2004)

Who is Sarah Spencer? Your need-to-know on Princess Diana's sister

Celebrities