What to buy your boyfriend for Christmas: from trainers to tech accessories

Treat your boyfriend to some amazing presents this Christmas. Picture: Various

Buying presents for your other half can be at times impossible, but whether you have a sports loving boyfriend or one that's into new tech, we have suggestions for them all.

Christmas isn't that far away now so if you're in need of some gifts for your other half - look no further as we've prepared a guide for you that'll make shopping a lot easier.

Here's Heart easy boyfriend gift guide for 2019, we hope you find some great suggestions.

Tech gifts

If your man's a bit of a technology lover, picking some bits that'll help organise his stuff is a good way of showing you're taking an interest without actually having to understand the stuff you buy.

A Dapper Wrapper is a great solution for holding all accessories neatly, and is very compact, with loads of different pockets and compartments.

If you're after a tech gift, the Dapper Wrapper is perfect. Picture: Amazon

You can grab one from Amazon for only £24.95 and free delivery, and it comes in three different colours - dark grey, light grey and blue.

Vouchers

Vouchers might seem like a bit of a cop-out, but they're 100 per cent not it they're for something you genuinely know they love!

Cineworld has a membership called Unlimited, where you can either pay monthly (£20.90) OR, if you really fancy treating your film buff other half, an annual pass (£250.80).

This gives them unlimited access to every new movie that's out in any cinema in the UK, as well as advance screenings, a 10% discount on all the food and drink in the cinema and even a whopping 25 per cent off at a variety of amazing restaurants across the country.

A Cineworld Unlimited card is perfect for any film buff. Picture: Cineworld

Yo! Sushi, Cafe Rogue, Bella Italia, Las Iguanas, La Tasca and Belgo all runtime deal, but offer specific terms apply.

If he's a bit of a foodie, Five Guys now offer vouchers - yes, really!

The amazing burger and fries chain now sell gift vouchers - although you need to buy them in store. So if you're a fan of the chain and fancy going for food there with him... it's definitely a shout.

Fragrances

This is an easy one, but it's not always easy knowing exactly what scent they'd love.

There are some definitely crowd pleasers out there, and Beauty Base, as well as The Perfume Shop are great sites to pick up colognes with some serious money off.

Spicebomb will definitely impress if he's into spicy, woody smells. Picture: Beauty Base

Spicebomb is one of the most popular woody scents for men, made by Viktor and Rolf and is quite an exotic, spicy scent with fresh scents such as Pine, Sandalwood and Vetiver. It's £70 for a 90ml bottle.

Sauvage by Dior is another one that's always been popular, at £74 for a 60ml bottle it's on the pricier side, but it is an amazing designer perfume that lasts for hours and smells very sexy, with notes of mandarin, bergamot, cedar and sandalwood as well as some vanilla from Papua New Guinea.

Clothing

A comfy designer tracksuit is a great gift, perfect for wearing out and about, or at home. Picture: Mainline Menswear

Buying clothes for someone is always hard, but there are a few different pieces you can definitely invest in and you know they'll (hopefully) adore.

Mainline Menswear is a mens clothing side which sells amazing ranges of high street and designer brands at brilliant prices.

You can buy full sets of tracksuits for around £100, and they have some amazing options, from Emporio Armani to Nike and Adidas.

The North Face have some great warm jackets. Picture: Mainline Menswear

Another great bet to get your boyf is a North Face jacket - they're on the pricier side but they look amazing and will not disappoint.

The site has a white 1992 Nuptse Down Jacket, which is slightly different from the classic black everyone goes for but is bang on trend.

Jockey is another great website with its own branded items for men - from underwear to loungewear and sports gear.

What they have a huge selection of is pyjamas, and their Cotton Chambray Woven Pyjama is a great option.

At £48, they're slightly on the more luxurious side, but they'll suit anyone.

Trainers

If he's very much into his trainers, where he has reminders on his phone for limited edition drops... then maybe it's best you don't buy him some, as he knows exactly what he's doing.

But if like most men, he loves trainers as much as the next bloke and can appreciate a good pair that works for any occasion, these are some safe bets.

Nike Air Max 97 - they're typically around £145 per pair, but this can vary with different colours and styles. These are some very on-trend trainers and literally look good with any outfit. Get them in a million different colours.

Adidas Originals Gazelle - not as 'sporty' as the previous pair but a very solid basic pair of trainers everyone should have.

Converse All Star Hi Top - an absolute essential for anyone, male or female, some hi top Converse look great and they're not too expensive either.

Watches

This Skagen watch is a timeless classic colour and style. Picture: Watches2U

Watches are a great luxe gift for your man but they don't need to break the bank in order to impress.

Watches2U have some IN-CRED deals when it comes to watches, with prices of designer brands slashed in half.

Their Skagen Denmark Hagen Leather Strap Watch is a brilliant gift, deducted from £169.99 to only £84.50 at the moment.

Miscellaneous

Ok, a toothbrush in itself is a little bit boring, we get it, but... Oral B's Genius X Electic Toothbrush uses AI - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?!

It sounds a little crazy, but the £120 gadget, available from Boots, tracks where you are brushing (and not brushing enough) in your mouth; the Oral-B app gives you personalised feedback, so you know where you need to focus more and how to get your best results every day.

After brushing, you get a brushing score which factors in whether you press too hard, how long you brush for and how complete your brushing coverage is so you can give the best care to your smile.

La Chameau is a luxury brand that cater to both men, women and children and are known for their amazing quality wellies.

The high quality wellies are great for a man who loves spending time outdoors. Picture: La Chameau

Their wellies are even loved by the royals, and if that isn't a seal of approval we don't know what is?!

At £180, you can treat him a pair of Men's Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boots, which come in three different colour choices.