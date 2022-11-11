You can now buy Harry Potter floating candles that are perfect for Christmas

11 November 2022, 16:12

Harry Potter fans are obsessed with these floating candles
Harry Potter fans are obsessed with these floating candles. Picture: Amazon/Warner Bros
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Harry Potter fans, Christmas decorating just got a whole lot more magical.

Christmas is almost here which means that people up and down the country are setting their trees up and getting out the festive decorations.

And while we love the red, green and gold colours and the usual festive lights, we've spotted a more exciting decoration which is perfect for any Harry Potter fans.

Amazon are now selling floating candles, just like the ones you see in the Great Hall in the Harry Potter films.

From company Premier, you can now order packs of 10 floating candles which suspend from your ceiling and light up with batteries.

The Harry Potter candles can be bought on Amazon for around £20
The Harry Potter candles can be bought on Amazon for around £20. Picture: Amazon

Each candle comes with a clear thread which you can attached to your ceiling in anyway you like to create the perfect magical setting.

The collection also come with a remote so you can go from darkness to candle-lit in one click.

Shoppers have been delighted after purchasing the candles, which are perfect for adding something different to your home this Christmas.

One person commented in the reviews: "My little kid is Harry Potter crazy so I made our dining table a little bit like Hogwarts and she loves it!"

Some people have even used them on their Christmas trees to add a special look.

Another wrote: "I really liked these on the tree and the flickering candles looked very festive. Batteries lasted all over the Xmas period."

