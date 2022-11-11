Channel 5 showing at least one Christmas film every day until December 25

By Naomi Bartram

You can now watch festive film every day up until Christmas on Channel 5! Check out the schedule...

With November in full swing, we are ready to immerse ourselves in everything Christmas.

And what better way to celebrate the season than sitting down on the sofa with a cup of hot chocolate and a festive film.

Well, Channel 5 has got you sorted as they are now showing at least one Christmas film every day up until December 25.

You can expect to tune into movies such as Random Acts of Christmas, Christmas in New York and The Christmas Promise.

Another film on the line up is A Royal Queens Christmas, which tells the story of Prince Colin who is sent to New York ahead of the king and queen of Exter.

In New York he meets Dee Dee, who works at a café, when she's delivering desserts that her cousin has made to the hotel where Colin stays.

Unsurprisingly, the pair embark on an adorable love story all set to the backdrop of Christmas.

If that doesn't sound like your thing, Christmas Under the Stars, Christmas in Paris, Journey Back to Christmas and A Heavenly Christmas - starring Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis - are also on the line up.

The Christmas movie marathon will last all the way up until the big day itself, with a large portion of the schedule still yet to be released.

Check out the full list of Christmas films airing on Channel 5 below:

Thursday 10th November - Love at the Christmas Contest

Friday 11th November - Random Acts of Christmas

Saturday 12th November - Christmas Under the Stars, Christmas in Paris, A Heavenly Christmas, Journey Back to Christmas

Sunday 13th November - A Royal Queens Christmas, Next Stop, Christmas, Saving Christmas Spirit, A Christmas to Remember

Monday 14th November - Christmas in New York

Tuesday 15th November - Christmas in My Heart

Wednesday 16th November - A Small Town Christmas Wish

Thursday 17th November - Blending Christmas

Friday 18th November - A New England Christmas

Saturday 19th November - Christmas in Vienna, 12 Pups of Christmas, Puppy Love for Christmas, The Christmas Toy Maker

Sunday 20th November - ‘Tis the Season to be Merry, A Kiss Before Christmas, Christmas in Harmony

Monday 21st November - The Christmas Temp, A Christmas for Mary

Tuesday 22nd November - Three Sisters at the Christmas Chateau, A Crafty Christmas Romance

Wednesday 23rd November - The Christmas Promise, A Fiancé for Christmas

