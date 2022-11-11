Channel 5 showing at least one Christmas film every day until December 25
11 November 2022, 14:40
You can now watch festive film every day up until Christmas on Channel 5! Check out the schedule...
With November in full swing, we are ready to immerse ourselves in everything Christmas.
And what better way to celebrate the season than sitting down on the sofa with a cup of hot chocolate and a festive film.
Well, Channel 5 has got you sorted as they are now showing at least one Christmas film every day up until December 25.
You can expect to tune into movies such as Random Acts of Christmas, Christmas in New York and The Christmas Promise.
Another film on the line up is A Royal Queens Christmas, which tells the story of Prince Colin who is sent to New York ahead of the king and queen of Exter.
In New York he meets Dee Dee, who works at a café, when she's delivering desserts that her cousin has made to the hotel where Colin stays.
Unsurprisingly, the pair embark on an adorable love story all set to the backdrop of Christmas.
If that doesn't sound like your thing, Christmas Under the Stars, Christmas in Paris, Journey Back to Christmas and A Heavenly Christmas - starring Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis - are also on the line up.
The Christmas movie marathon will last all the way up until the big day itself, with a large portion of the schedule still yet to be released.
Check out the full list of Christmas films airing on Channel 5 below:
- Thursday 10th November - Love at the Christmas Contest
- Friday 11th November - Random Acts of Christmas
- Saturday 12th November - Christmas Under the Stars, Christmas in Paris, A Heavenly Christmas, Journey Back to Christmas
- Sunday 13th November - A Royal Queens Christmas, Next Stop, Christmas, Saving Christmas Spirit, A Christmas to Remember
- Monday 14th November - Christmas in New York
- Tuesday 15th November - Christmas in My Heart
- Wednesday 16th November - A Small Town Christmas Wish
- Thursday 17th November - Blending Christmas
- Friday 18th November - A New England Christmas
- Saturday 19th November - Christmas in Vienna, 12 Pups of Christmas, Puppy Love for Christmas, The Christmas Toy Maker
- Sunday 20th November - ‘Tis the Season to be Merry, A Kiss Before Christmas, Christmas in Harmony
- Monday 21st November - The Christmas Temp, A Christmas for Mary
- Tuesday 22nd November - Three Sisters at the Christmas Chateau, A Crafty Christmas Romance
- Wednesday 23rd November - The Christmas Promise, A Fiancé for Christmas
