Shoes, candles and make-up among the most returned Christmas presents every year, study finds

These are the most returned Christmas presents every year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

How likely are you to return a gift from a loved one this year? Well, very likely, if they pick any of these presents.

You might think you know your family and friends, but when it comes to Christmas shopping, you realise you don’t at all.

Which is why there are so many Christmas presents returned year on year following the big day.

Royal Mail have recently revealed the totals of retried gifts in Christmas 2018 came to a whopping £1 billion.

It may be time to re-write your Christmas present list. Picture: Getty

So, what gifts are letting people down the most?

Gifting specialist Veritas Gifts have carried out research to find the top 10 most returned items every year, and here are the results.

In at number one is SHOES, which can be stylish and practical, can often fall flat depending on people’s taste.

As well, shoe size can always be difficult to get right, with brands often varying in sizes.

Shoes are the most returned Christmas presents. Picture: Getty

In at second place is KITCHEN APPLIANCES, followed by VIDEO GAMES.

In fourth place is SWEETS, which is said to be down to people being gifted too much chocolate and treats, or the classic January detox many people start soon after Christmas.

In fifth place is CANDLES, following by GYM WEAR, DVDS, TODDLER CLOTHING, GLASSWARE and MAKEUP.

See the full list here:

1) Shoes

2) Kitchen Appliances

3) Video Games

4) Sweets

5) Candles

6) Gym Wear

7) DVDs

8) Toddler Clothing

9) Glassware

10) Make-up