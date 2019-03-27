New ambulances for Cornwall lanes

27 March 2019, 17:26 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 17:30

A new thinner, eco-friendly and hi-tech fleet of ambulances will soon be on the roads in Cornwall.

The 63 Fiat ambulances will be better suited to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly's lanes and will feature the latest technology. 

In July 2018, the Department of Health and Social Care annoucned an additional £6.7 million for South Western Ambulance service to buy them. 

A further £1.3 million for funding equipment was then provided by commissioners. 

New vehicles have all undergone high quality conversions to ensure they meet the Trusts high demands. 

The new hi-tech equipment on the ambulance includes the Stryker Power-LOAD stretcher and the Zoll Medical defibrilator and a new navigation system. 

Paramedics will also be able to send the patients vital details straight to the emergency and trauma centre for analysis by doctors who will be sorting the treatment. 

All of this will make the paramedic teams work flow easier when treating patients at the scene of an emergency.

