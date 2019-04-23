Two men stabbed in St Austell

23 April 2019, 14:31

police tape

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

It comes after police were called to reports of an incident in Holmbush Arch Road, St Austell, on Sunday night

It was reported that a man had been threatened and had items taken from him. The man was uninjured.

A short while later, two men who had been stabbed nearby. 

The men in their 20s were taken to hospital for treatment. One has been discharged from hospital, the other remains receiving treatment for potentially life-threatening injuries.

A knife and a motorbike, believed to be linked to the incident, were seized nearby.

A 19-year-old man from Newquay remains in police custody.

Searches remain ongoing to locate a second man in connection with this incident.

Police enquires remain ongoing into this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/034994/19.

