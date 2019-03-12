Man Charged With Murder Of Pregnant Wife In 1999

A 56-year-old man has been charged with murdering his pregnant wife 20 years ago.

Andrew Griggs, from St Leonards near West Moors in Dorset, was due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of killing Debbie Griggs who disappeared in 1999.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Nigel Pilkington said: "In December 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service received a file of evidence from Kent Police relating to an allegation of murder against Andrew Griggs.

"Following a review of the evidence, we have authorised Kent Police to charge Mr Griggs with the murder of his wife, Debbie Griggs, in 1999."

Mrs Griggs was last seen at the home she shared with her husband and three children in Walmer, Kent on May 5 that year.

Then aged 34 and four-and-a-half months pregnant, her family car was later found abandoned.

It is alleged that her husband murdered her on the day she disappeared.

Her relatives have held a long-running campaign for information to help find her.

Detective Superintendent Paul Fotheringham from Kent Police, said: "Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate executed a warrant on the morning of Tuesday March 12 to bring Mr Griggs before Medway Magistrates' Court where he is appearing the same day.

"Debbie Griggs was 34 years old when she went missing from her home in Walmer, Deal, late on the evening of Wednesday May 5 1999.

"Despite extensive searches and appeals for information detectives were unable to locate Debbie, who was a devoted mother of three young children and expecting her fourth child."